‘Matrix’ Co-Creator Lilly Wachowski Rips Ivanka Trump and Elon Musk for ‘Take The Red Pill’ Tweets: ‘F**k Both of You’

Lilly Wachowski, co-creator of The Matrix franchise, slammed Tesla founder Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump after they tweeted a famous quote from the film, suggesting that following the Republican agenda was the right way to go.

In the film, Morpheus explains to Neo how the Matrix works: “You take the blue pill – the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill, you stay in Wonderland and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes.”

Musk tweeted the quote on Sunday, and it was retweeted several hours later by Ivanka.

Fuck both of you — Lilly Wachowski (@lilly_wachowski) May 17, 2020

Wachowski also shared a link to the Brave Space Alliance, the first Black-led, trans-led LGBTQ Center located on the South Side of Chicago.

Musk’s tweet was the latest in a series of recent tweets protesting against lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis.