Trump Explodes After Fact-Check, Accuses Twitter of 2020 Election Interference, Threatens Shut Down of Social Media Platforms

Donald Trump late Tuesday and early Wednesday lashed out after Twitter fact-checked several of his lie-filled tweets about mail-in ballots, accusing the platform of interfering in the 2020 election, and threatened to “close down” social media platforms that “Silence conservative voices.”

Tweeted Trump on Tuesday: “.@Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election. They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post……..Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!”

And on Wednesday morning: “Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that……..happen again. Just like we can’t let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country. It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!!”