The ‘Love, Simon’ Sequel ‘Love, Victor’ Debuts its Official Trailer: WATCH

The Love, Simon sequel Love, Victor, which moved from Disney+ to Hulu earlier this year due to mature themes, just dropped its official trailer.

The show focuses on Victor (Michael Cimino) a new student at Creekwood High School and is narrated by Simon star Nick Robinson. Last month we previewed the first clip in which Victor applies for a job at a coffee shop where an acquaintance from school, Benji (George Sear), is the assistant manager. Things got steamy and flirtatious as Benji demonstrated how to use the espresso machine.

Love, Victor also stars Ana Ortiz, Sophia Bush, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel, and Mason Gooding.

The show arrives on June 19 on Hulu. Check out the full trailer: