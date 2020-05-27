Troubling Poll Shows Just 49 Percent of Americans are Sure They’d Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

A new poll from the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research reveals that just 49 percent of Americans are sure they’d get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Among those polled, 20 percent say they would not get vaccinated, and 31 percent were not sure.

At-risk communities of color say they’re even more unsure, the AP reports: “The new coronavirus is most dangerous to older adults and people of any age who have chronic health problems such as diabetes or heart disease. The poll found 67% of people 60 and older say they’d get vaccinated, compared with 40% who are younger. And death counts suggest black and Hispanic Americans are more vulnerable to COVID-19, because of unequal access to health care and other factors. Yet the poll found just 25% of African Americans and 37% of Hispanics would get a vaccine compared to 56% of whites.”