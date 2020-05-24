Brutal Biden Ad Shows Trump Golfing as COVID-19 Death Toll Nears 100,000; NYT Fills Front Page With Names of Dead

Donald Trump spent Saturday golfing at his Virginia club as the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 climbed near 100,000 on Memorial Day Weekend. The president’s negligence was highlighted in a set of brutal clips shared by Joe Biden and supporters.

Nearly 100,000 lives have been lost, and tens of millions are out of work.



CNN reports: “The presidential motorcade arrived at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, at 10:27 a.m. ET, according to pool reports. CNN’s Khalil Abdallah reported that the Secret Service members with Trump at the golf course were wearing masks, although the President and his golfing partners were not. The President was seen riding alone in his golf cart and a caddy didn’t appear to be with him, Abdallah reported. … By CNN’s count, Saturday’s outing marked Trump’s 357th visit to one of his properties and his 265th trips to one of his golf clubs during his presidency.”

Meanwhile, the New York Times filled its front page with names of 1,000 of the dead, “an incalculable loss.” Its online edition carried an interactive look at many of the individuals who have lost their lives.