Trump in Michigan, Skittles, Hillary Clinton, Pete Buttigieg, Lori Loughlin, Abby Wambach, ‘Go Topless Jeep Weekend,’ Paul Lynde, ‘Queer Eye,’ Carly Rae Jepsen: HOT LINKS

UNWANTED GUEST: Trump visits Michigan as questions on masks and voting swirl
‘NATIONAL EXPRESSION OF GRIEF’: Pelosi, Schumer ask Trump to fly flags at half-staff when US reaches 100,000 coronavirus deaths
STAGGERING: 2.4 million Americans filed jobless claims last week, bringing nine-week total to 38.6 million
DUH: Mnuchin Says ‘Strong Likelihood’ U.S. Will Need More Stimulus
ADIOS: Illinois GOPer Gets Kicked Out Of Chamber For Refusing To Wear A Mask
GOING COLORLESS: Skittles is giving up its rainbow on its “Pride Packs” in support of GLAAD and the LGBTQ community
During PRIDE only #OneRainbow matters. That’s why we are giving up our rainbow to show support for the LGBTQ+ community! For every SKITTLES Pride Pack sold we are donating $1 to @glaad. 🌈• • • • #skittles #pride2020 #pride #givetherainbow #tastetherainbow #rainbow #lgbtq🌈 #support
NYT INTERVIEW: Pete Buttigieg Just Wants to Be Useful
SHE’S WITH HIM: Clinton nets a record $2 million for Biden at virtual fundraiser
ADMISSIONS SCANDAL: Lori Loughlin to Plead ‘Guilty’ in College Admissions Scandal, Will Serve 2 Months in Prison
TEXAS: Despite Coronavirus, The Annual ‘Go Topless Jeep Weekend’ Went On And Many People Got Arrested
COVID DIARY: I’m in an open relationship and quarantined with my ex-husband, his boyfriend, my partner, and a roommate. Here’s what it’s like.
PROGRESS: Idaho Falls bans discriminating against gay, trans people
ALMOST PROGRESS: By two-vote margin, Pa. House rejects protections for gender identity, sexual orientation
McKINSLEY LAKEITH LINCOLN: Family Demands Justice After Murder of Black Gay Man in Louisiana
‘TELL ME WHAT YOU WANT!’: Abby Wambach’s Partner Can’t Decide What’s For Dinner And It’s Destroying Her
TBT: The mad, sad, totally fab life of Paul Lynde. Being gay was the secret of Lynde’s success, even though it was a (half-hearted) secret. He hid his truth in plain sight, reveling in a camp persona. All these years later, people still don’t know what to make of him. Lynde’s brilliance was rooted in gayness, but he was deeply conflicted about it.
MARK TURPINSEED: For gay triathlete, sport helped him get sober and saved his life
TRAILER OF THE DAY: Queer Eye, Season 5
TEASER OF THE DAY: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5
NEW SONG OF THE DAY: Carly Rae Jepsen, “Window”
NEW SONG OF THE DAY II: “This Dream,” Jack Panther
THURSDAY THIRST: Charl-jaquairdo van Helsdingen