Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Trump in Michigan, Skittles, Hillary Clinton, Pete Buttigieg, Lori Loughlin, Abby Wambach, ‘Go Topless Jeep Weekend,’ Paul Lynde, ‘Queer Eye,’ Carly Rae Jepsen: HOT LINKS

by Leave a Comment

UNWANTED GUEST: Trump visits Michigan as questions on masks and voting swirl

‘NATIONAL EXPRESSION OF GRIEF’: Pelosi, Schumer ask Trump to fly flags at half-staff when US reaches 100,000 coronavirus deaths

STAGGERING: 2.4 million Americans filed jobless claims last week, bringing nine-week total to 38.6 million

DUH: Mnuchin Says ‘Strong Likelihood’ U.S. Will Need More Stimulus

ADIOS: Illinois GOPer Gets Kicked Out Of Chamber For Refusing To Wear A Mask

GOING COLORLESS: Skittles is giving up its rainbow on its “Pride Packs” in support of GLAAD and the LGBTQ community

NYT INTERVIEW: Pete Buttigieg Just Wants to Be Useful

SHE’S WITH HIM: Clinton nets a record $2 million for Biden at virtual fundraiser

ADMISSIONS SCANDAL: Lori Loughlin to Plead ‘Guilty’ in College Admissions Scandal, Will Serve 2 Months in Prison

TEXAS: Despite Coronavirus, The Annual ‘Go Topless Jeep Weekend’ Went On And Many People Got Arrested

COVID DIARY: I’m in an open relationship and quarantined with my ex-husband, his boyfriend, my partner, and a roommate. Here’s what it’s like.

PROGRESS: Idaho Falls bans discriminating against gay, trans people

ALMOST PROGRESS: By two-vote margin, Pa. House rejects protections for gender identity, sexual orientation

McKINSLEY LAKEITH LINCOLN: Family Demands Justice After Murder of Black Gay Man in Louisiana

‘TELL ME WHAT YOU WANT!’: Abby Wambach’s Partner Can’t Decide What’s For Dinner And It’s Destroying Her

TBT: The mad, sad, totally fab life of Paul Lynde. Being gay was the secret of Lynde’s success, even though it was a (half-hearted) secret. He hid his truth in plain sight, reveling in a camp persona. All these years later, people still don’t know what to make of him. Lynde’s brilliance was rooted in gayness, but he was deeply conflicted about it.

MARK TURPINSEED: For gay triathlete, sport helped him get sober and saved his life

TRAILER OF THE DAY: Queer Eye, Season 5

TEASER OF THE DAY: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5

NEW SONG OF THE DAY: Carly Rae Jepsen, “Window”

NEW SONG OF THE DAY II: “This Dream,” Jack Panther 

THURSDAY THIRST: Charl-jaquairdo van Helsdingen

View this post on Instagram

More sleep please…

A post shared by Charl-jaquairdo van Helsdingen (@charl_jaquairdo) on

Recent Posts