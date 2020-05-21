Trump in Michigan, Skittles, Hillary Clinton, Pete Buttigieg, Lori Loughlin, Abby Wambach, ‘Go Topless Jeep Weekend,’ Paul Lynde, ‘Queer Eye,’ Carly Rae Jepsen: HOT LINKS

UNWANTED GUEST: Trump visits Michigan as questions on masks and voting swirl

#BREAKING: Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel: "If [President Trump] fails to wear a mask, he is going to be asked NOT TO RETURN to any unclosed facilities inside our state." https://t.co/nzb4GYXvrg pic.twitter.com/UaSzeDs7FO — The Hill (@thehill) May 21, 2020

‘NATIONAL EXPRESSION OF GRIEF’: Pelosi, Schumer ask Trump to fly flags at half-staff when US reaches 100,000 coronavirus deaths

STAGGERING: 2.4 million Americans filed jobless claims last week, bringing nine-week total to 38.6 million

DUH: Mnuchin Says ‘Strong Likelihood’ U.S. Will Need More Stimulus

ADIOS: Illinois GOPer Gets Kicked Out Of Chamber For Refusing To Wear A Mask

GOING COLORLESS: Skittles is giving up its rainbow on its “Pride Packs” in support of GLAAD and the LGBTQ community

NYT INTERVIEW: Pete Buttigieg Just Wants to Be Useful

SHE’S WITH HIM: Clinton nets a record $2 million for Biden at virtual fundraiser

ADMISSIONS SCANDAL: Lori Loughlin to Plead ‘Guilty’ in College Admissions Scandal, Will Serve 2 Months in Prison

TEXAS: Despite Coronavirus, The Annual ‘Go Topless Jeep Weekend’ Went On And Many People Got Arrested

Not even SNL could not write something as ridiculous as this actual, real news report from my local station pic.twitter.com/VVTziwuyOd — socially distant rendon (@maria_rendon97) May 18, 2020

COVID DIARY: I’m in an open relationship and quarantined with my ex-husband, his boyfriend, my partner, and a roommate. Here’s what it’s like.

PROGRESS: Idaho Falls bans discriminating against gay, trans people

ALMOST PROGRESS: By two-vote margin, Pa. House rejects protections for gender identity, sexual orientation

McKINSLEY LAKEITH LINCOLN: Family Demands Justice After Murder of Black Gay Man in Louisiana

‘TELL ME WHAT YOU WANT!’: Abby Wambach’s Partner Can’t Decide What’s For Dinner And It’s Destroying Her

TBT: The mad, sad, totally fab life of Paul Lynde. Being gay was the secret of Lynde’s success, even though it was a (half-hearted) secret. He hid his truth in plain sight, reveling in a camp persona. All these years later, people still don’t know what to make of him. Lynde’s brilliance was rooted in gayness, but he was deeply conflicted about it.

MARK TURPINSEED: For gay triathlete, sport helped him get sober and saved his life

TRAILER OF THE DAY: Queer Eye, Season 5

TEASER OF THE DAY: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5

NEW SONG OF THE DAY: Carly Rae Jepsen, “Window”

NEW SONG OF THE DAY II: “This Dream,” Jack Panther

THURSDAY THIRST: Charl-jaquairdo van Helsdingen