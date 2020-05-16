Trump Giddy with Excitement Over Video of His Supporters Attacking Reporter: ‘People Can’t Get Enough of This’ — WATCH

Donald Trump twice shared a video of his supporters attacking local TV reporter Kevin Vesey, who was covering a lockdown protest in Commack, New York.

In the clip, protesters, who were organized by the group Setauket Patriots, many wearing Trump merch, stalked and verbally harassed Vesey, giving him the finger and calling him “enemy of the people,” a phrase they had certainly learned from the president.

Trump retweeted a video of the attacks on Vesey twice, on Friday night and again Saturday morning, writing, “FAKE NEWS IS NOT ESSENTIAL!” and praising the protesters: “People can’t get enough of this. Great people!”

People can’t get enough of this. Great people! https://t.co/b4HM0C298h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020

