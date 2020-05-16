Gay Adult Performer Jessie Colter Reveals He Has Incurable Brain Cancer: ‘I Need to Make Every Day Count’

Jessie Colter, a well-known gay adult performer who has appeared in dozens of films, announced this week that he has been diagnosed with an incurable form of brain cancer.

Wrote Colter to his Instagram followers: “Hey everybody! I’ve struggled with making this post for awhile now. So…. here it goes. What I’m about to tell you all will probably evoke a strong reaction. … On Valentine’s Day this year I was diagnosed with an incurable kind of brain cancer. Obviously I was stunned, but there were already so many negative things happening in my life at the same time that I couldn’t deal with talking to anyone about this right away. The reason I waited this long was because, between then and now, things were either really good or really bad in my life, and I didn’t want to make things worse or diminish the good times. What I learned from all this is that there is never a good time.”

“I understand that a lot of you are going to reach out to try and help me, or tell me that there’s some sort of treatment available, but like I said before, I kindly ask that you don’t,” Colter continued. “Please don’t be sad or upset for me. I’ve already made peace with this. What I need now more then tears and sympathy is smiles and happiness. What I need now is feeling good and feeling loved, laughing and spending time with people who I care about.

I need to make everyday count, because it is undetermined exactly how much time I have left. I could be around for a couple of years or couple of decades, but I need to be realistic. I’ve lived an incredible life, a life most people dream of having, and for that I am very fortunate and grateful.

But my life isn’t over yet. There’s still time to make new memories. So even though yesterday was my 38th birthday, I plan on having more birthdays to celebrate as well as other joyous occasions that I very much look forward to.”

“Just know that I am OK,” he added. “I am not scared. I am not sad. I’m just doing my best with what I’ve got left. That’s all we can do. Thank you for taking the time to read this. I love you all.”

Colter made headlines back in 2017 when he announced that two men he believed to be in San Francisco for a white supremacist rally followed him and wanted to kill him.