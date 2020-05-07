Trump Valet Tests Positive, RBG, Axl Rose, Netflix, Jim Bakker, Don Lemon, Chris Cuomo, Katy Perry, Dolly Parton, Kevin Spacey, Lady Gaga: HOT LINKS

OUTBREAK IN THE WEST WING?: One of Trump’s personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus. The valets are members of an elite military unit dedicated to the White House and often work very close to the President and first family. Trump was upset when he was informed Wednesday that the valet had tested positive, a source told CNN, and the President was subsequently tested again by the White House physician.

DEATH CULT: Trump administration shelves CDC guide to reopening the country. It was supposed to be published last Friday, but agency scientists were told the guidance “would never see the light of day,” according to a CDC official.

OWNING THE HATERS: Netflix hits back at viral meme on Twitter criticizing use of gay characters in shows

sorry you have yet to realize that every gay person is very necessary https://t.co/xTOEcLWryc — Netflix (@netflix) May 6, 2020

#WINNING: US weekly jobless claims total 3.169 million, bringing seven-week tally to 33.5 million

DRAINING THE SWAMP: Republican donor and Trump ally named postmaster general

TOUGH AS NAILS: Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital after gallbladder treatment

PANDEMIC PRIORITIES: Trump order to paint border wall black could drive up cost $500 million or more

WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE: Axl Rose Sparks Twitter Feud With Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an asshole. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) May 6, 2020

My bad I didn’t get we’re hoping 2 emulate Liberia’s economic model but on the real unlike this admin I’m not responsible for 70k+ deaths n’ unlike u I don’t hold a fed gov position of responsibility 2 the American people n’ go on TV tellin them 2 travel the US during a pandemic. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) May 7, 2020

SNAKE OIL: Televangelist Jim Bakker Fights to Keep Selling Sham COVID-19 ‘Cure From God’. The Missouri Attorney General sued the 80-year-old Bakker to stop him and his company from promoting and selling Silver Solution, a product his TV show falsely claimed could cure coronavirus, HIV, SARS, and other illnesses.

LONDON: Gay couple are left furious as Sainsbury’s BAN them from shopping together due to social distancing rules

CNN CLIP OF THE DAY: Don Lemon slams Trump’s attempt to blame Obama for medical supply shortages

CNN CLIP OF THE DAY II: CNN’s Chris Cuomo Blasts President Trump for Contradicting Nurse Over PPE Availability

WTF: No censure for councilwoman who called gay mayor a ‘pedophile’

ZOOM OF THE DAY: Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz becomes George Clooney as Ocean’s Eleven gets gay remake

TRAILER OF THE DAY: ‘Trial by Media’: How a gay man’s revelation of his crush on ‘The Jenny Jones Show’ led to a horrific murder

COMING SOON: Katy Perry Announces ‘Daisies,’ First Single From Fifth Studio Album!

HERE YOU COME AGAIN: Dolly Parton Is Helping Fund One of the Most Promising COVID-19 Treatments Out There

UGH: Kevin Spacey Compares His Downfall from Sexual Assault Allegations to Coronavirus Outbreak

COVER GIRL: Lady Gaga is married to herself, ‘In sickness and in health, I’m with you’

THIRSTY THURSDAY: Nick