Shopper Goes Ballistic Over Mask Rule in Miami Beach: ‘This is a False Flag Fake Pandemic! You’re Terrorists! F–k You!’ (WATCH)

A would-be shopper and apparent COVID-19 truther went absolutely ballistic on Sunday after being denied entry to a Publix grocery store in Miami Beach because he wasn’t wearing a face covering.

The man’s profanity-laced rant was captured on the body camera of a code enforcement officer.

Man trying to shop at Miami Beach Publix without mask goes on profanity-laced rant about “false flag fake pandemic” at code enforcement officer #BecauseMiami pic.twitter.com/r3d5z59vIb May 7, 2020

“This is a false flag fake pandemic,” the man screams in the video. “You are in violation of my f–kin’ constitutional rights and my civil rights. I’ve already f–kin’ warned you. F–kin’ expect it. I’m filing a f–kin’ class-action lawsuit. You can take your fake f–kin’ global terroristic false flag attack and shove it up your motherf–kin’ ass. You’re terrorists. You’re in violation of my constitutional and civil rights. Fuck you, motherf–ker. There’s no pandemic. I’m filing a f–kin’ lawsuit. I have a right to buy groceries without being forced to participate in your f–ckin’ terrorism. F–k you.”

As the man starts to walk away, the code enforcement officer says, “Excuse me. you need to wear a mask. Do you understand that, to come in the store?”

“You’re violating my constitutional rights,” the man replies.

“OK, well this is private property,” the officer says.

“This private property has food,” the man yells. “I have a right to buy food without being forced to participate in a fake global false flag pandemic. There’s no pandemic. F–k you. You motherf–kers are going to get f–kin’ mass arrested and f–kin’ executed for f–kin’ terrorism. F–k you!”

CBSMiami reports: While the video shows an extreme scenario, the Miami Beach city manager says they’ve seen other hostile reactions toward their employees and law enforcement officers. … After 7,300 verbal warnings were issued for people not wearing masks at parks over the weekend, the popular South Pointe Park, where a majority of those were given, was closed Monday. … Instead of responding to officers like the one in the Publix video, Mayor Gelber says we should be thanking them. “They’re only trying to keep communities safer by letting people know what’s in their best interest to keep their families safer,” he said. “We shouldn’t be screaming, we should be thanking them, complying with these very clear regulations because they’re intended to save lives.”