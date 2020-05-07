Tulsa ‘Christian’ Targets Gay Couple Across the Street with Horrific Anti-LGBT Yard Signs: WATCH

A gay couple in Tulsa is speaking out after a “Christian” neighbor put up horrific anti-LGBT signs in his yard directly across the street from their house.

Jon Bailey told KJRH-TV that he put up the signs, including a rainbow flag with a black “X” through it, because he was “brought up in a Christian home with Christian morals and values.”

“I believe that homosexuality is wrong,” Bailey said. “I”m not putting them [gay people] down, I’m just standing up to them and saying this is wrong. I’m trying to show them there is a better way.”

Partners Christopher Jones and Terry Geasland (pictured), who live across the street, said they are greeted by the signs every time they walk outside.

“That’s hate. We do not need this in Tulsa, Oklahoma,” said Jones, adding that they are one of three gay couples that live in the neighborhood. “It’s like wow, in your face. It’s very ugly. It’s demeaning and it’s a violation of humility towards my family.”

Tulsa police say there’s nothing they can do about the signs, while LGBT advocates fear the situation could turn violent.

“Talk like this is just a step away from violence and people need to understand that members of the LGBTQ community are susceptible to being attacked, assaulted, and in some cases killed, it stems from comments like these that come from peoples hearts,” said Toby Jenkins, director of Tulsa’s LGBT community center.

Bailey plans to keep the signs up.

“I know my rights,” he told the station. “The gay and lesbian community are bullying people into being quiet and to being silent, and they are making people like me that are standing up against them feel like criminals.”

On Wednesday night, Bailey wrote, “I’m famous!” below a link to KJRH’s report on Facebook.

Before his interview with the station, he wrote: “Calling on All prayer warriors. I have an interview today at 3 pm with at least 1 news channel. The subject is homosexuality and why I’m against it and what I’ve done out of love for my homosexual neighbors. Please pray that the holy spirit fills me with the correct words to say. Thank u everyone!”

As of Thursday, Bailey’s business — Bailey Home Service — was beginning to receive some negative reviews on Facebook.

“These people are bigots,” one commenter wrote. “Don’t use their services. They post their hypocritical signs in their front lawn while claiming to be Christians to intimidate and degrade their neighbors and fellow man.”

FYI, the business also has a Yelp page.

Watch KJRH’s report below.