Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen’s Sons Meet Virtually for the First Time on Father’s Day: WATCH

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen introduced their sons Wyatt and Ben to one another in a virtual teleconference during Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live! talk show on Father’s Day.

The dads, of course, seemed far more entertained by the encounter than their kids, who declined to have a discussion about their future friendship.

Andy Cohen’s father Lou also joined the BFFs for Father’s Day to play a game about who’s handling quarantine better.

Anderson also answered some questions about his late mother, Gloria Vanderbilt.

And another question about being drunk on New Year’s Eve, and ranking White House press secretaries from most to least truthful.