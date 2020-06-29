Wealthy White ‘Ken and Karen’ Point Guns at ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protesters Outside Their Ritzy Mansion: WATCH

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a wealthy white couple in St. Louis’s Central West End gated community, emerged from their home and waved guns, including an AR-15 assault rifle, at Black Lives Matter protesters who were marching toward Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house on Sunday night. The video has gone viral, tallying more than 8 million views.

The couple are personal injury attorneys.

The Riverfront Times reports: “At one point, a barefoot Patricia, whose law firm bio says she is a member of the Missouri Bar Association ethical review panel, crosses the lawn and stumbles briefly while she has her gun aimed at protesters. It’s not clear if the guns were loaded. The McCloskeys are apparently very proud of their house, welcoming St. Louis Magazine in 2018 for a tour of the Renaissance-style palazzo that was originally built by a Busch heiress and her husband, but it’s unclear what prompted them to grab their guns and pop out front, shoeless but armed, to confront nonviolent protesters.”

Activists were marching toward Krewson’s house because she doxxed Black Lives Matter protesters on Friday during a Facebook Live event.

