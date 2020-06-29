Jennifer Hudson Becomes Aretha Franklin in ‘Respect’ Teaser, Delivers Powerhouse BET Performance: WATCH

Jennifer Hudson transforms into Aretha Franklin in a role built for her powerhouse pipes. According to the film’s synopsis: “Aretha Franklin sings in her father’s church choir as a child and grows up to become an international musical superstar and legend.”

Also starring in the film: Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Tate Donovan, Heather Headley, Skye Dakota Turner, and Mary J. Blige.

The film isn’t out until Christmas Day but this new teaser gives us a taste.

And for an even bigger taste, Hudson also covered Aretha for the BET Awards on Sunday night, covering “Young, Gifted & Black”.