Supporters Cheer and Applaud Two Buffalo Police Officers as They Leave Court After Being Charged for Assaulting 75-Year-Old BLM Protester: WATCH

Earlier we reported that a large throng of mostly men stood packed together outside Buffalo City Court on Saturday morning, assembled in support of two police officers who were being charged for assaulting a 75-year-old social justice activist in an horrific incident that was captured on video.
The officers, Robert McCabe, 32, and Aaron Torglaski, 39, pleaded not guilty to one count each of second degree assault, and were released on their own recognizance.
The crowd outside, which appeared to be made up of fellow cops and first responders, cheered the two criminals.
