Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Ivanka Trump Rips ‘Cancel Culture’ After Kansas Universities Dump Her as Commencement Speaker: WATCH

by Leave a Comment

ivanka trump speech

Ivanka Trump blasted “cancel culture” on Friday night after Wichita State University and WSU Tech canceled her commencement speech to 2020 grads. The president’s daughter, who is also a top White House adviser, then released the speech, rife with ironies, online herself.

Said Ivanka in the speech, which made no mention of racial injustice: “In my own life, I have found that my greatest personal growth has arisen from times of discomfort and uncertainty.”

The Guardian reports: “Administrators at Wichita State University and WSU Tech announced their decision just hours after they had said the US president’s daughter would be speaking to WSU Tech graduates. Administrators of both universities, which are affiliated, said Saturday’s graduation for the technical university would be “refocused” on students, with a nursing graduate as the only speaker.”

Tweeted Ivanka: “Our nation’s campuses should be bastions of free speech. Cancel culture and viewpoint discrimination are antithetical to academia. Listening to one another is important now more than ever!”

A few reactions:

Recent Posts