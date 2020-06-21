FOX News Sunday’s Chris Wallace Hammers Trump Spox for Lying About Empty Tulsa Rally: ‘You Guys Look Silly When You Deny the Reality’ — WATCH

FOX News Sunday host Chris Wallace called out Trump spokesperson Mercedes Schlapp for lying about the emptiness of Trump’s Tulsa rally.

“We all saw the pictures last night. The arena was no more than two-thirds full. And the outdoor rally was cancelled because there was no overflow crowd. What happened?” asked Wallace.

“The key here is to understand … there were factors involved, they were concerned about the protesters who were coming in,” replied Schlapp. “We saw that have an impact.”

“Mercedes, if I can. The fact is the president talks about the attendance at his events,” Wallace responded. “We all know that he made a big issue of the attendance at his inauguration. He talks about how he can fill an arena and Joe Biden can’t. He didn’t fill an arena last night and you guys were so far off that you had planned an outdoor rally and there wasn’t an overflow crowd. … Protesters did not stop people from coming to that rally.”

When Schlapp began to flap her mouth with Trump talking points, Wallace returned: “Mercedes, please don’t filibuster. Frankly, it makes you guys look silly when you deny the reality of what happened.”

“I don’t know why you are saying that,” Schlapp countered.

Wallace interjected: “There are empty seats there. At least a third, if not half of the rally was empty. You can’t deny it.”