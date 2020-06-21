Black Activist Brutally Shames White School Board ‘Karen’ for Online Shopping During Meeting Over Robert E. Lee High: ‘You Are the Example of Racism in This Community’ — WATCH

Baton Rouge activist Gary Chambers Jr. called out school board member Connie Bernard for online shopping during a public meeting about changing the name of a school named for Confederate general Robert E. Lee.
“You should walk out of here and resign and never come back,” said Lee, “because you are the example of racism in this community. You are horrible.”
Bernard had also made remarks defending Lee, “saying those offended by the name of Lee High should ‘learn a little bit more about’ Confederate General Robert E. Lee, for whom the school is named, and discover that he eventually freed all his slaves.”
I told Connie Bernard to her face she needed to resign from the East Baton Rouge School board. • She was shopping while citizens were speaking about changing the name of Lee High. She was a school board member 4 years ago when they voted to keep Lee associated with the school. Then she chocked a teenager in his home in 2018, she should’ve resigned then. Then she got on TV last week telling Black folks we needed to learn more of Lee’s history. • When we don’t confront elected officials we give them permission to disrespect us and to devalue us. Connie needs to resign. I stand on that. If you think her actions are unacceptable send an email to the members of the board encouraging Connie to resign. • Speak truth to power, stand on your convictions, let NONE of them slide, and #KeepPushing. We got work to do. • I love US for real. We won the vote to change the name of Lee High, but the work continues until Connie is gone. • Email the board: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Wrote Chambers on Instagram: “Connie Bernard shopped while Black people discussed renaming Lee High. I told Connie Bernard to her face she needed to resign from the East Baton Rouge School board.”
“She was shopping while citizens were speaking about changing the name of Lee High,” Chambers continued. “She was a school board member 4 years ago when they voted to keep Lee associated with the school. Then she chocked (sic) a teenager in his home in 2018, she should’ve resigned then. Then she got on TV last week telling Black folks we needed to learn more of Lee’s history.”
“When we don’t confront elected officials we give them permission to disrespect us and to devalue us,” Chambers added. “Connie needs to resign. I stand on that. If you think her actions are unacceptable send an email to the members of the board encouraging Connie to resign.”
Speak truth to power, stand on your convictions, let NONE of them slide, and #KeepPushing. We got work to do,” Chambers continued. “I love US for real. We won the vote to change the name of Lee High, but the work continues until Connie is gone.”
Bernard later lied and said the shopping accusations were false. So Chambers shared another video to Instagram that proved she was lying, along with a video in which Chambers said Bernard revealed herself to be a “Karen supreme” after she entered a home and assaulted a teen.
Since the world is watching, we can celebrate together when Connie Bernard resigns. • Connie released a statement saying she had a pop-up on her screen. Nothing worse than a liar. She was shopping while a Black woman, her fellow school board member was discussing why she thought the name of Lee High should be changed. What a disgrace. • I recorded her for 20 seconds, then walked closer and took photos. Why? I knew she would lie. I live by this quote, “In God we trust, everybody else bring data.” So I gather and keep receipts. Others also witnessed her shopping. • Two years ago when she walked into a neighbors home without permission because she heard music, and assaulted a teenager I said she should resign. Very few in Baton Rouge would speak up. Our District Attorney Hillar Moore kicked the can down the road on it. Now the nation sees who she is. She is a reflection of leadership in this city, and until she resigns the school board can’t be respected. • If I am true to who I say I am, I can’t stop until the work is done. Connie has to go. Join your voice and load the system down with emails until she resigns. Make her name known world wide. Connie is a #Karen supreme. Enough is enough. She has to go. • Our children deserve better, our community deserves better. If she remains it gives permission for others to do the same. Send an email and #KeepPushing until she’s gone. • [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]