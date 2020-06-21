Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

GOP-Crafted Ad Hits ‘Whiny Bitch’ Trump Using Tulsa Rally Speech About ‘Brutal … Steep’ West Point Ramp: WATCH

by Leave a Comment

The Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump group led by Kellyanne Conway’s husband George, and other disillusioned Republicans which crafted the  ‘Mourning in America’‘Body Bags’, and ‘Treason‘ ads, has just released its latest.

READ THIS NEXT: FOX News Sunday’s Chris Wallace Hammers Trump Spox for Lying About Empty Tulsa Rally: ‘You Guys Look Silly When You Deny the Reality’ — WATCH

The ad features a story Trump told at his under-attended rally in Tulsa about his recent encounter with a steep ramp at the West Point commencement ceremony. And it’s brutal.

Recent Posts