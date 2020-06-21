GOP-Crafted Ad Hits ‘Whiny Bitch’ Trump Using Tulsa Rally Speech About ‘Brutal … Steep’ West Point Ramp: WATCH

The Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump group led by Kellyanne Conway’s husband George, and other disillusioned Republicans which crafted the ‘Mourning in America’, ‘Body Bags’, and ‘Treason‘ ads, has just released its latest.

The ad features a story Trump told at his under-attended rally in Tulsa about his recent encounter with a steep ramp at the West Point commencement ceremony. And it’s brutal.