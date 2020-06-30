Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia is Apparently an Anti-Trump, Pro-LGBTQ TikToker Who Goes to BLM Marches: WATCH

Claudia Conway, the daughter of Trump aide Kellyanne Conway and George Conway, one of Trump’s most vocal Republican critics, trended on social media Tuesday morning after Twitter discovered she she’s anti-Trump, goes to Black Lives Matter marches, is an LGBTQ ally, and is making her voice known on TikTok.

Over one TikTok dance clip, shared by New York Times Styles reporter Taylor Lorenz, Claudia Conway writes, “would be shame if we all left one star reviews on all of Trump’s restaurants, hotels, and golf courses.”

In another, the TikToker, who goes by the handle @shortfakeblond, wrote “I love trump but replace ‘love’ with ‘think we should extinguish.'”

Other clips commented on the Trump administration’s move to stop gay couples from adopting, urged people to rescue Barron Trump, and shamed friends for saying Black Lives Matter while using racial slurs.

In her TikTok profile, Conway writes, referring to the police officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor: “It’s a great day to arrest Brett Hankinson, John Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove.”

Honestly it would be so hard to have a famous parent in politics, especially if their politics didn’t match your own pic.twitter.com/fuKVU8qmsn — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 30, 2020

She’s been encouraging people to leave 1 star reviews on all of Trump’s restaurants, hotels, and golf courses https://t.co/oyGU09o1Jr pic.twitter.com/7jQJl5he10 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 30, 2020

@shortfakeblonde 1. i’m 15 and so is my twin brother george 2. it is claudiamconway lol 3. true 4. true 5. true 6. oct 17 👹 7. ok 8. as there shouldnt be.. guys… ♬ original sound – captincrook

Kellyanne Conway‘s daughter! Fights Against TRUMP, fights for #LGBTQ #BlackLivesMatter in all her posts and looks like @GiGiHadid in her other videos

.

" I think that we should EXTINGUISH Trump -Claudia Conway pic.twitter.com/r2Nnm3MRcs — DanielNewmaη 404-737-1636 (@DanielNewman) June 30, 2020

Kellyanne Conway’s daughter posting “save Barron 2020” content on TikTok https://t.co/3J5TVieIrp pic.twitter.com/z42ylMmIh8 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 30, 2020

Heavy.com reports: “Kellyanne Conway told TIME in September 2017 that she told her daughters that it was okay to support Hillary Clinton. Kellyanne Conway said: ‘In explaining how I feel about one thing that Donald Trump said or did to my daughters, I would be remiss in not revealing the full conversation, which is also why Mommy, who’s a woman, did not support the first female presidential candidate for a major party.’ The president’s counselor added that she told her daughters she ‘very much’ respected the fact that Hillary Clinton was running for president. Kellyanne Conway also said that it showed her children ‘that in this country, anybody can do anything if they set their mind to it.'”