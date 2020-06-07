Colin Powell Says He’s Voting Biden: ‘I Cannot, in Any Way, Support President Trump’ — WATCH

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell delivered a blistering rebuke of Donald Trump on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, and said he’d be voting for Joe Biden in 2020.

“He lies. He lies about things, and he gets away with it because people will not hold him accountable. … We’re not a country of just a president,” said Powell.

Powell later said, “I think what we’re seeing now, those massive protest movements I have ever seen in my life, I think this suggests that the country is getting wise to this and we’re not going to put up with it anymore. … I’m very close to Joe Biden in a social manner and political manner. I’ve worked with him for 35, 40 years, and he is now the candidate and I will be voting for him.”

The New York Times on Saturday night took a look at prominent Republicans who won’t be voting for Trump and might even vote for Joe Biden: “Former President George W. Bush won’t support the re-election of Mr. Trump, and Jeb Bush isn’t sure how he’ll vote, say people familiar with their thinking. Senator Mitt Romney of Utah won’t back Mr. Trump and is deliberating whether to again write in his wife, Ann, or cast another ballot this November. And Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, is almost certain to support Mr. Biden but is unsure how public to be about it because one of her sons is eying a run for office. … Former Republican leaders like the former Speakers Paul D. Ryan and John A. Boehner won’t say how they will vote, and some Republicans who are already disinclined to support Mr. Trump are weighing whether to go beyond backing a third-party contender to openly endorse Mr. Biden.”