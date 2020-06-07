Randy Rainbow Inspects the Coward in the White House Basement, in ‘Bunker Boy’ — WATCH

A special treat dropped from the sky this Sunday morning. It’s Randy Rainbow with an inspection of this week’s cowardly act by the man in the White House. On Monday, Trump was whisked to a bunker as protests surged outside the presidential residence and across the nation, earning him the moniker #BunkerBoy on social media. Trump later claimed he was doing an “inspection.”

Randy wonders:

I wonder if there’s wifi and a special tanning station?

I bet it smells like hamburgers and quiet desperation.

I hear they had to childproof the bunk bed that they got him.

Does he have a little ladder? Doesn’t need one. He’s a bottom.

If you’re wondering about The Wizard of Oz references, Rainbow is taking his inspiration from a song that never appeared in the film, but does appear in stage productions, “The Jitterbug”.