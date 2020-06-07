Protesters Topple Confederate Statue in Richmond, Virginia Standing Since 1891: WATCH

Protesters in Richmond, Virginia toppled the statue of Confederate General Williams Carter Wickham on Saturday night. The statue had been standing since 1891.

The statue of Confederate General Williams Carter Wickham in Monroe Park lays beside its base, covered in paint. pic.twitter.com/D6EgslhpS7 — The Commonwealth Times (@theCT) June 7, 2020

WTVR reports: “The 129-year-old statue to Confederate Gen. Williams Carter Wickham, which stands near a crosswalk leading to Virginia Commonwealth University’s main campus, was pulled from its base and tumbled to the ground around 10:45 p.m. The statue’s base was also tagged with graffiti similarly to the Confederate statues on nearby Monument Avenue.”