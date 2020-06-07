Protesters Topple Confederate Statue in Richmond, Virginia Standing Since 1891: WATCH

Protesters in Richmond, Virginia toppled the statue of Confederate General Williams Carter Wickham on Saturday night. The statue had been standing since 1891.
WTVR reports: “The 129-year-old statue to Confederate Gen. Williams Carter Wickham, which stands near a crosswalk leading to Virginia Commonwealth University’s main campus, was pulled from its base and tumbled to the ground around 10:45 p.m. The statue’s base was also tagged with graffiti similarly to the Confederate statues on nearby Monument Avenue.”