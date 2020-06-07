A Brutal Re-Edit of Ivanka Trump’s Laughable Commencement Speech Has Been Released: WATCH

“#ByeIvanka” trended on Twitter Sunday morning thanks to the editors at the activist filmmaking group Meidas Touch, who put a spin on the canceled Kansas commencement speech Ivanka Trump released on her own yesterday, after having it canceled by two universities in that state.

Filmmakers juxtaposed the speech, which failed to mention racial injustice, alongside images of unrest sparked by the murder of unarmed black man George Floyd. Clips of Ivanka talking about the challenges she has faced are contrasted with clips of her dining with heads of state at Mar-a-Lago, and NBC news anchor Brian Williams noting that she and husband Jared Kushner made $82 million last year.

Wrote the filmmakers: “It’s time we say bye to Ivanka and all the Trump grifters in the White House. If you want to support the production of these videos, please consider a donation so we can continue to fight!”