Donald Trump, Juneteenth, John Bolton, Nancy Pelosi, ‘Deputy Karen McMuffin,’ Tucker Carlson, Joe Exotic, Karamo Brown, Jennifer Lawrence, Bruce Springsteen, Yvie Oddly: HOT LINKS

TELLING ALL: Bolton: Trump’s not ‘fit for office,’ doesn’t have ‘competence to carry out the job’
TRIGGERED: Trump Dismisses ‘Wacko’ John Bolton As ‘Disgruntled Boring Fool’: ‘What a Dope!’
TRIGGERED PART II: Trump calls for ‘new justices’ on Supreme Court after unfavorable rulings
‘ORGANIZED HATE’: Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads that used Nazi symbol
BUNKER BOY: Trump reportedly wants to find and prosecute whoever leaked that he was rushed into a bunker during protests
RACIST-IN-CHIEF: ‘I made Juneteenth very famous’: Trump takes credit for holiday celebrating Emancipation Proclamation
NOT IN HER HOUSE: Pelosi removes paintings of Confederate leaders from Capitol
OKLAHOMA: Coronavirus cases rise as Trump rally moves forward
FLORIDA: State has ‘all the markings’ to become next COVID-19 epicenter, study says
SCHADENFREUDE: Arizona Sheriff Tests Positive For COVID After Refusing To Enforce State’s Stay-At-Home Order
BIGOT OF THE DAY: White Man Tells Black Teen in Gated Community She Doesn’t Belong There
PLEADING INSANITY: Fox News Lawyer Suggests No Reasonable Viewer Would Think Tucker Carlson Is News
TIGER KING: Joe Exotic invokes George Floyd’s name in bizarre anti-cop rant to pen pal
RIP: Jean Kennedy Smith, ex-ambassador to Ireland and last surviving sibling of JFK, dies at 92
ANOTHER VICTORY: Gay American Dads Win Case Against Trump Admin Over Denying Daughter’s Citizenship
QUEER EYE: Karamo Brown reflects on being the first openly gay black man on reality TV in 2004’s Real World
STFU: Deputy Karen McMuffin: ‘I’m just so sick of people being mean’
THE BOSS: Bruce Springsteen to Trump: ‘Put on a f—ing mask’
CHILE: Pro basketball player Daniel Arcos comes out as gay
WELCOME: Jennifer Lawrence Joins Twitter, Speaks Out About Racial Injustice
NEW MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: “Hype,” Yvie Oddly (feat. Vanessa Vanjie)
TRAILER OF THE DAY: Cursed
THIRSTY THURSDAY: Noel Daniel