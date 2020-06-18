Donald Trump, Juneteenth, John Bolton, Nancy Pelosi, ‘Deputy Karen McMuffin,’ Tucker Carlson, Joe Exotic, Karamo Brown, Jennifer Lawrence, Bruce Springsteen, Yvie Oddly: HOT LINKS

TELLING ALL: Bolton: Trump’s not ‘fit for office,’ doesn’t have ‘competence to carry out the job’

BREAKING: "I don't think he's fit for office," former national security adviser John Bolton says of Pres. Trump. "I don't think he has the competence to carry out the job."



Watch more from Bolton's interview with @MarthaRaddatz Sunday at 9|8c. https://t.co/rTfQLohwWQ pic.twitter.com/ZtxD98iwyh — ABC News (@ABC) June 18, 2020

TRIGGERED: Trump Dismisses ‘Wacko’ John Bolton As ‘Disgruntled Boring Fool’: ‘What a Dope!’

Wacko John Bolton’s “exceedingly tedious”(New York Times) book is made up of lies & fake stories. Said all good about me, in print, until the day I fired him. A disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war. Never had a clue, was ostracized & happily dumped. What a dope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

TRIGGERED PART II: Trump calls for ‘new justices’ on Supreme Court after unfavorable rulings

…Religious Liberty, among many other things, are OVER and GONE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

‘ORGANIZED HATE’: Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads that used Nazi symbol

BUNKER BOY: Trump reportedly wants to find and prosecute whoever leaked that he was rushed into a bunker during protests

RACIST-IN-CHIEF: ‘I made Juneteenth very famous’: Trump takes credit for holiday celebrating Emancipation Proclamation

NOT IN HER HOUSE: Pelosi removes paintings of Confederate leaders from Capitol

OKLAHOMA: Coronavirus cases rise as Trump rally moves forward

FLORIDA: State has ‘all the markings’ to become next COVID-19 epicenter, study says

SCHADENFREUDE: Arizona Sheriff Tests Positive For COVID After Refusing To Enforce State’s Stay-At-Home Order

BIGOT OF THE DAY: White Man Tells Black Teen in Gated Community She Doesn’t Belong There

RETWEET until this man is identified!



He harassed a group of black teens in a gated community in the affluent Village of Wellington, here in my county.



According to him, "they didn't belong in this development."



According to the teens, he threatened to hit them w/ his car. pic.twitter.com/ALynLUvS9E — Commissioner Omari Hardy (@OmariJHardy) June 18, 2020

PLEADING INSANITY: Fox News Lawyer Suggests No Reasonable Viewer Would Think Tucker Carlson Is News

TIGER KING: Joe Exotic invokes George Floyd’s name in bizarre anti-cop rant to pen pal

RIP: Jean Kennedy Smith, ex-ambassador to Ireland and last surviving sibling of JFK, dies at 92

Jean Kennedy Smith (1928-2020): pic.twitter.com/wTUETsVltZ — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) June 18, 2020

ANOTHER VICTORY: Gay American Dads Win Case Against Trump Admin Over Denying Daughter’s Citizenship

QUEER EYE: Karamo Brown reflects on being the first openly gay black man on reality TV in 2004’s Real World

STFU: Deputy Karen McMuffin: ‘I’m just so sick of people being mean’

THE BOSS: Bruce Springsteen to Trump: ‘Put on a f—ing mask’

CHILE: Pro basketball player Daniel Arcos comes out as gay

WELCOME: Jennifer Lawrence Joins Twitter, Speaks Out About Racial Injustice

Nearly 1 in 4 Black men in America will be locked up at some point in their life. In this short video, @omarepps & @desmondmeade explain how corruption has broken our criminal justice system—& what we can do to fix it. #UnbreakingAmerica #JusticeForSale https://t.co/nBgujzH2BH pic.twitter.com/Jhw4Jtav5L — Jennifer Lawrence – Represent.Us (@JLawrence_RepUs) June 16, 2020

NEW MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: “Hype,” Yvie Oddly (feat. Vanessa Vanjie)

TRAILER OF THE DAY: Cursed

THIRSTY THURSDAY: Noel Daniel