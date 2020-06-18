Towleroad Gay News

Donald Trump, Juneteenth, John Bolton, Nancy Pelosi, ‘Deputy Karen McMuffin,’ Tucker Carlson, Joe Exotic, Karamo Brown, Jennifer Lawrence, Bruce Springsteen, Yvie Oddly: HOT LINKS

TELLING ALL: Bolton: Trump’s not ‘fit for office,’ doesn’t have ‘competence to carry out the job’

TRIGGERED: Trump Dismisses ‘Wacko’ John Bolton As ‘Disgruntled Boring Fool’: ‘What a Dope!’

TRIGGERED PART II: Trump calls for ‘new justices’ on Supreme Court after unfavorable rulings

ORGANIZED HATE’: Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads that used Nazi symbol

BUNKER BOY: Trump reportedly wants to find and prosecute whoever leaked that he was rushed into a bunker during protests

RACIST-IN-CHIEF: ‘I made Juneteenth very famous’: Trump takes credit for holiday celebrating Emancipation Proclamation

NOT IN HER HOUSE: Pelosi removes paintings of Confederate leaders from Capitol

OKLAHOMA: Coronavirus cases rise as Trump rally moves forward

FLORIDA: State has ‘all the markings’ to become next COVID-19 epicenter, study says

SCHADENFREUDE: Arizona Sheriff Tests Positive For COVID After Refusing To Enforce State’s Stay-At-Home Order

BIGOT OF THE DAY: White Man Tells Black Teen in Gated Community She Doesn’t Belong There

PLEADING INSANITY: Fox News Lawyer Suggests No Reasonable Viewer Would Think Tucker Carlson Is News

TIGER KING: Joe Exotic invokes George Floyd’s name in bizarre anti-cop rant to pen pal

RIP: Jean Kennedy Smith, ex-ambassador to Ireland and last surviving sibling of JFK, dies at 92

ANOTHER VICTORY: Gay American Dads Win Case Against Trump Admin Over Denying Daughter’s Citizenship

QUEER EYE: Karamo Brown reflects on being the first openly gay black man on reality TV in 2004’s Real World

STFU: Deputy Karen McMuffin: ‘I’m just so sick of people being mean’

THE BOSS: Bruce Springsteen to Trump: ‘Put on a f—ing mask’

CHILE: Pro basketball player Daniel Arcos comes out as gay

WELCOME: Jennifer Lawrence Joins Twitter, Speaks Out About Racial Injustice

NEW MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: “Hype,” Yvie Oddly (feat. Vanessa Vanjie)

TRAILER OF THE DAY: Cursed

THIRSTY THURSDAY: Noel Daniel

