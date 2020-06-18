GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz Shockingly Reveals He Has a 19-Year-old Adopted Son from Cuba

Florida GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz shockingly revealed Thursday that he has a 19-year-old adopted son from Cuba, Nestor Galban. Gaetz’s revelation came one day after he had a testy exchange with Democratic Congressman Cedric Richmond if Louisiana, who had suggested that Republicans don’t what it’s like to worry about non-white children. Here’s video of the exchange:

“For all those wondering, this is my son Nestor,” Gaetz wrote Thursday on Twitter above a photo of him and Nestor. “We share no blood but he is my life. He came from Cuba (legally, of course) six years ago and lives with me in Florida. I am so proud of him and raising him has been the best, most rewarding thing I’ve done in my life.”

“Nestor turned 19 a few days ago & will be off to University. He arrived here at 12. As you can imagine, I was triggered when (to make an absurd debate point) a fellow congressman diminished the contributions of Republicans because we don’t raise non-white kids. Well, I have,” Gaetz added.

Galban replied to Gaetz: “I love you, keep up the good work, we all support you and love you! … Matt is the best dad/mentor anyone could ever ask for, he has taught me a lot, and I’m thankful to have him in my life.”

Within hours, “Nestor” was the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter. Social-media sleuths quickly dug up posts in which Gaetz referred to Nestor as “a local student,” a “House page,” and a “helper.” Not surprisingly, there were also some gay jokes/speculation.

Love to call my son (who lives with me) a “House Page” pic.twitter.com/njvmG925RG — 🇺🇸kwh🇺🇸 (@kwh561) June 18, 2020

In Dec. 2017, Matt Gaetz refers to his Cuban son, Nestor, as his “helper.” pic.twitter.com/XsA3VOIRHq — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 18, 2020

Sorry Nestor, I’m sure you’ll make the cut next time. pic.twitter.com/NFovUtmUiy — J.C. (@jtcinct) June 18, 2020

Katie Hill, the former Democratic congresswoman from California, came to Gaetz’s defense, calling the hashtag #FreeNestor “bullshit.” Gaetz’s sister, Erin, also chimed in and posted numerous photos of Gaetz with Gaban.

Nestor came into our lives when he was 12 and had just lost his mother. He didn’t speak English, but luckily, Matt speaks Spanish.



Matt has been an incredible father to Nestor, who just graduated from high school and will be attending college in the fall. So proud of them both. https://t.co/n71SvN0Ep0 — Erin Gaetz (@ErinGaetz) June 18, 2020

Christmas Eve 2013. Nestor and Rep. Santa Claus (R-North Pole). pic.twitter.com/zgM2JZjw1f — Erin Gaetz (@ErinGaetz) June 18, 2020