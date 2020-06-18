GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz Shockingly Reveals He Has a 19-Year-old Adopted Son from Cuba

Florida GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz shockingly revealed Thursday that he has a 19-year-old adopted son from Cuba, Nestor Galban. Gaetz’s revelation came one day after he had a testy exchange with Democratic Congressman Cedric Richmond if Louisiana, who had suggested that Republicans don’t what it’s like to worry about non-white children. Here’s video of the exchange:
“For all those wondering, this is my son Nestor,” Gaetz wrote Thursday on Twitter above a photo of him and Nestor. “We share no blood but he is my life. He came from Cuba (legally, of course) six years ago and lives with me in Florida. I am so proud of him and raising him has been the best, most rewarding thing I’ve done in my life.”
“Nestor turned 19 a few days ago & will be off to University. He arrived here at 12. As you can imagine, I was triggered when (to make an absurd debate point) a fellow congressman diminished the contributions of Republicans because we don’t raise non-white kids. Well, I have,” Gaetz added.
Nestor turned 19 a few days ago & will be off to University. He arrived here at 12.
As you can imagine, I was triggered when (to make an absurd debate point) a fellow congressman diminished the contributions of Republicans because we don’t raise non-white kids.
Well, I have.— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 18, 2020
Galban replied to Gaetz: “I love you, keep up the good work, we all support you and love you! … Matt is the best dad/mentor anyone could ever ask for, he has taught me a lot, and I’m thankful to have him in my life.”
I love you, keep up the good work, we all support you and love you!— Nestor Galban (@galban_nestor) June 18, 2020
Matt is the best dad/mentor anyone could ever ask for, he has taught me a lot, and I’m thankful to have him in my life.— Nestor Galban (@galban_nestor) June 18, 2020
Within hours, “Nestor” was the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter. Social-media sleuths quickly dug up posts in which Gaetz referred to Nestor as “a local student,” a “House page,” and a “helper.” Not surprisingly, there were also some gay jokes/speculation.
Umm, this is weird pic.twitter.com/eXuqd9gBbd— *you’re (@RKJ65) June 18, 2020
Love to call my son (who lives with me) a “House Page” pic.twitter.com/njvmG925RG— 🇺🇸kwh🇺🇸 (@kwh561) June 18, 2020
Sorry Nestor, I’m sure you’ll make the cut next time. pic.twitter.com/NFovUtmUiy— J.C. (@jtcinct) June 18, 2020
Katie Hill, the former Democratic congresswoman from California, came to Gaetz’s defense, calling the hashtag #FreeNestor “bullshit.” Gaetz’s sister, Erin, also chimed in and posted numerous photos of Gaetz with Gaban.
Nestor came into our lives when he was 12 and had just lost his mother. He didn’t speak English, but luckily, Matt speaks Spanish.— Erin Gaetz (@ErinGaetz) June 18, 2020
Matt has been an incredible father to Nestor, who just graduated from high school and will be attending college in the fall. So proud of them both. https://t.co/n71SvN0Ep0
Many of you know @mattgaetz & I have an unlikely friendship. I can’t stand a lot of his beliefs but he’s been there for me when others haven’t. He talks about Nestor more than anything, has done so much for his son & is truly a proud dad. This #freenestor thing is bullshit. Stop. https://t.co/qqOx9opXzH— Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) June 18, 2020