Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz Shockingly Reveals He Has a 19-Year-old Adopted Son from Cuba

by Leave a Comment

Florida GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz shockingly revealed Thursday that he has a 19-year-old adopted son from Cuba, Nestor Galban. Gaetz’s revelation came one day after he had a testy exchange with Democratic Congressman Cedric Richmond if Louisiana, who had suggested that Republicans don’t what it’s like to worry about non-white children. Here’s video of the exchange:

“For all those wondering, this is my son Nestor,” Gaetz wrote Thursday on Twitter above a photo of him and Nestor. “We share no blood but he is my life. He came from Cuba (legally, of course) six years ago and lives with me in Florida.  I am so proud of him and raising him has been the best, most rewarding thing I’ve done in my life.”

“Nestor turned 19 a few days ago & will be off to University. He arrived here at 12. As you can imagine, I was triggered when (to make an absurd debate point) a fellow congressman diminished the contributions of Republicans because we don’t raise non-white kids. Well, I have,” Gaetz added.

Galban replied to Gaetz: “I love you, keep up the good work, we all support you and love you! … Matt is the best dad/mentor anyone could ever ask for, he has taught me a lot, and I’m thankful to have him in my life.”

Within hours, “Nestor” was the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter. Social-media sleuths quickly dug up posts in which Gaetz referred to Nestor as “a local student,” a “House page,” and a “helper.” Not surprisingly, there were also some gay jokes/speculation.

Katie Hill, the former Democratic congresswoman from California, came to Gaetz’s defense, calling the hashtag #FreeNestor “bullshit.” Gaetz’s sister, Erin, also chimed in and posted numerous photos of Gaetz with Gaban.

Recent Posts