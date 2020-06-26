Dr. Fauci, Barack Obama, Tucker Carlson, Jenna Marbles, Bubba Wallace, Reese Witherspoon, Elton John, Jonathan Van Ness, BLACKPINK, Lady Gaga: HOT LINKS

YOU KNOW IT’S BAD WHEN: Trump scraps trip to New Jersey golf club as coronavirus cases surge. The president’s activities while at Bedminster are often kept private by the White House, but he regularly plays golf while there.

PLENTY TO HIDE: Trump Family Makes New Attempt to Kill Niece’s Tell-All. A New York City judge called their filing “fatally defective,” so they have refiled in a different jurisdiction.

TROUBLE IN PARADISE: Tucker Carlson Warns Trump: You ‘Could Well Lose This Election’

SHUTTING BACK DOWN: Texas and Florida close bars after explosion of COVID-19 cases

Harris County, Texas Judge Lina Hidalgo: “When did we lose our respect for human life? Since when did we decide as a society that instead of saving a life … we would treat human lives as collateral damage? This pandemic is like an invisible hurricane” https://t.co/x4k4Z9h2po pic.twitter.com/avb7kWGN68 June 26, 2020

‘POOL TESTING’: Fauci says task force ‘seriously considering’ new testing strategy. “Something’s not working,” Fauci said of the nation’s current approach in an interview with The Washington Post. “I mean, you can do all the diagramming you want, but something is not working.”

HUMAN VIRUS: Co-founder of ReOpen Maryland says he has COVID-19, but won’t help contact tracing efforts

MISSISSIPPI: MS Lawmakers Want to Swap State Flag’s Confederate Symbol With “In God We Trust”

TOPLESS KAREN: Woman exposes herself after argument over ‘Black Lives Matter’ etched in the sand

‘I JUST F–KED UP’: YouTuber Jenna Marbles quits after apologizing for blackface, racial slurs

SHELTERED CHILDHOOD: Reese Witherspoon says she didn’t understand being gay until she moved to LA. “I had to learn [about it] from somebody I met on an audition in Los Angeles,” she added.

LONG HEADLINE OF THE DAY: Man who joined a social media CULT reveals how its founders lured him into the group online with promises of wealth and fame – then forced him to give up his belongings, have sex with a guy, and drink the leader’s semen

YES WE CAN: Obama’s powerful Pride message celebrates 51 years of Stonewall Riots, ‘one of America’s defining victories for civil rights

EVOLVING AND ADAPTING: Disney Is “Reimagining” Splash Mountain And Disneyland Delays Its Reopening. Unsurprisingly, Disney World and EPCOT are forging ahead and planning to reopen July 11th and 15th (respectively) because, Florida.

We're thrilled to share Splash Mountain at @Disneyland & @WaltDisneyWorld will be completely reimagined with a new story inspired by an all-time favorite @DisneyAnimation film, “The Princess and the Frog.” Learn about what Imagineers have in development: https://t.co/HyKfdDSH3j pic.twitter.com/DV6476KAVX — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 25, 2020

NASCAR: Guess what? There really was an actual noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage

NASCAR releases photo to the media of the garage pull rope formed as a noose from the Bubba Wallace garage Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

This image was provide by NASCAR. pic.twitter.com/Z4ZyBzpREF — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) June 25, 2020

INSTAGRAM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Watch Elton John and Jonathan Van Ness Discuss HIV Activism

CHROMATICA BALL: Lady Gaga Reschedules Tour to 2021 – See the New Dates

ON THE RAGS: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines.

NEW MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: BLACKPINK, “How You Like That’

