Dr. Fauci, Barack Obama, Tucker Carlson, Jenna Marbles, Bubba Wallace, Reese Witherspoon, Elton John, Jonathan Van Ness, BLACKPINK, Lady Gaga: HOT LINKS

YOU KNOW IT’S BAD WHEN: Trump scraps trip to New Jersey golf club as coronavirus cases surge. The president’s activities while at Bedminster are often kept private by the White House, but he regularly plays golf while there.
PLENTY TO HIDE: Trump Family Makes New Attempt to Kill Niece’s Tell-All. A New York City judge called their filing “fatally defective,” so they have refiled in a different jurisdiction.
TROUBLE IN PARADISE: Tucker Carlson Warns Trump: You ‘Could Well Lose This Election’
SHUTTING BACK DOWN: Texas and Florida close bars after explosion of COVID-19 cases
‘POOL TESTING’: Fauci says task force ‘seriously considering’ new testing strategy. “Something’s not working,” Fauci said of the nation’s current approach in an interview with The Washington Post. “I mean, you can do all the diagramming you want, but something is not working.”
HUMAN VIRUS: Co-founder of ReOpen Maryland says he has COVID-19, but won’t help contact tracing efforts
MISSISSIPPI: MS Lawmakers Want to Swap State Flag’s Confederate Symbol With “In God We Trust”
TOPLESS KAREN: Woman exposes herself after argument over ‘Black Lives Matter’ etched in the sand
‘I JUST F–KED UP’: YouTuber Jenna Marbles quits after apologizing for blackface, racial slurs
SHELTERED CHILDHOOD: Reese Witherspoon says she didn’t understand being gay until she moved to LA. “I had to learn [about it] from somebody I met on an audition in Los Angeles,” she added.
LONG HEADLINE OF THE DAY: Man who joined a social media CULT reveals how its founders lured him into the group online with promises of wealth and fame – then forced him to give up his belongings, have sex with a guy, and drink the leader’s semen
YES WE CAN: Obama’s powerful Pride message celebrates 51 years of Stonewall Riots, ‘one of America’s defining victories for civil rights
EVOLVING AND ADAPTING: Disney Is “Reimagining” Splash Mountain And Disneyland Delays Its Reopening. Unsurprisingly, Disney World and EPCOT are forging ahead and planning to reopen July 11th and 15th (respectively) because, Florida.
NASCAR: Guess what? There really was an actual noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage
INSTAGRAM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Watch Elton John and Jonathan Van Ness Discuss HIV Activism
Sir Elton John (@eltonjohn) and Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) are both powerful advocates from the LGBTQ+ community for those affected by HIV/AIDS. Earlier this year, we sat down with the duo ahead of the annual Elton John AIDS Foundation (@ejaf) Academy Awards Viewing Party as they discussed how to be better allies to those affected by this disease. On this very special episode of #Advocates, learn more from Elton and Jonathan on how to stand up for this community and how to treat one another with more love, kindness and respect. 💕
CHROMATICA BALL: Lady Gaga Reschedules Tour to 2021 – See the New Dates
ON THE RAGS: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines.
NEW MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: BLACKPINK, “How You Like That’
FURRY FRIDAY: Giovani Reis
