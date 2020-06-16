Franklin Graham on SCOTUS LGBTQ Rights Ruling: ‘The Supreme Court Will Never Overturn the Word of God’

Evangelist Franklin Graham, whose group Samaritan’s Purse required workers to sign an anti-gay pledge at the COVID-19 tent hospital in Central Park, denounced the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling protecting LGBTQ people from employment discrimination on Tuesday.

Wrote Graham: “The Supreme Court does not override and will never overturn the Word of God. One day we will all have to stand before God, the Righteous Judge, whose decisions are not based on politics or the whims of culture. His laws are true and are the same yesterday, today, and forever.”

Graham quoted Justice Samuel Alito’s statement that the ruling was a “brazen abuse of our authority” and denounced the Court for “making laws.”

Added Graham: “I believe this decision erodes religious freedoms across this country. People of sincere faith who stand on God’s Word as their foundation for life should never be forced by the government to compromise their religious beliefs. Christian organizations should never be forced to hire people who do not align with their biblical beliefs and should not be prevented from terminating a person whose lifestyle and beliefs undermine the ministry’s purpose and goals.”

“As a Bible-believing follower of Jesus Christ, my rights should be protected,” Graham continued. “Even if my sincerely held religious beliefs might be the minority, I still have a right to hold them. The same holds true for a Christian organization. These are the freedoms our nation was founded on.”

Graham told the New York Times on Monday: “No question it is going to make it harder to defend our religious freedom, as far as an organization being able to hire people of like mind. I find this to be a very sad day. I don’t know how this is going to protect us.”