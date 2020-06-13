A Frontrunner Emerges and Cracker Crumbles on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ [RECAP and RANKINGS]

It didn’t take long for the twists of this season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars to have an effect on the competitors, did it? This week saw the young Ru-mocracy reckoning with its choices as frontrunners raced to establish themselves ahead of the pack.

Fresh off the first runway, the gals have a lot to process. Not only are they handling the loss of Derrick Barry, but also the addition of the season’s lip sync assassins and a ballooning cash tip. Of course, it’s also the first time they need to reckon with their own personal votes.

No longer are the post-elimination huddles merely exchanging hypothetical elimination choices. Now, they have to put their lipsticks where their mouths are in terms of whom they’d send home. As we learned on last week’s Untucked, it was nearly unanimous to send Derrick packing … except for one vote.

To her credit, Jujubee volunteers that she actually voted to oust Mayhem. Ms. Miller doesn’t take this all too well, but the whole thing passes rather quickly. If anything, it says more about Jujubee’s approach than it does about Mayhem’s performance. The confidence to boldly stand alone and own your actions is exactly the kind of nerve it takes to snatch the crown.

Plus, there’s bigger drama to concern ourselves with the next morning. Cracker enters feeling a little salty. She feels the need to share with the class that she was up all night, shredded with guilt over her lipstick vote. It seems in hindsight, Cracker believes Ongina should have gone home, even though that was not an option and would not have changed the outcome anyway.

And yet? Cracker simply must confess this change of heart. She paints a picture of an alternate universe wherein she commandeers Wite-Out, a la Bendelacreme and, instead of sacrificing herself to go home, makes the executive decision to eliminate a queen she believes was wrongly spared by the judges. It’s a major act of hubris, both by assuming she’s a better gauge of success on RuPaul’s Drag Race than the titular queen herself and by convincing herself the other girls must hear her assessment.

Not a good look.

It’s the narrative thread that weaves throughout the episode. When she’s not retroactively raking Ongina over the coals for getting in her own head, she’s bossing around her teammates in this week’s group challenge.

This week, Ru has the ladies split up to perform original verses and choreography dedicated to their celebrity crushes. As she assigned the challenge, Ru gave the gals an important clue: Ru’s celebrity crush was Al Bundy from Married With Children. The judges are going to want them to crank up the camp and amp up the absurd for this one, not just swoon over Brad Pitt.

Ru tricks India into helping divide the gals by asking her to pick her biggest competition. She chooses Shea (obviously) and Blair (?), who become the other two captains.

Blair St. Clair’s group is first to record along with Miz Cracker and Mayhem. Cracker already ruffled Mayhem’s feathers in the workroom steamrolling some lyrics. She’s just as assertive in choreo, easily out-maneuvering Blair, who is already in her head with high expectations for the vocal challenge.

India’s team gets off to a hot start recording with an energetic verse from Alexis and a tight ode to John Stamos from Jujubee. But it’s team captain India that really spoils the party here. Before even hitting the “studio,” India toys with the idea of dedicating [*heaves*] her verse to her [*gag*] fiancé. It’s bad, y’all. Here are the actual lyrics: “I’m in love with my fiancé. His name is R.J., and nothing can take him away.” YIKES. She really said that! On television! I’ve seen better homages to crushes scrawled onto the back of school bus seats. Alexis acts as more of the leader of this team, helping dissuade India from her terrible song idea and taking charge of choreo.

Team Shea struggles in the recording. Mariah doesn’t seem to really know much about her crush, Jason Momoa, and Ongina has seemingly lost her voice completely. Luckily, Shea manages to deliver both a sickening verse and lead the trio in sharp choreography during rehearsals. Will keeping up with Shea’s lead be enough to save Mariah and Ongina?

Before the mainstage performance, it’s time for Cracker’s comeuppance. Blair is the first to drop the dreaded D-word; “Difficult.” This isn’t the first time Cracker’s name has been smeared with that label, and it’s obviously a bit of a trigger for her. It’s not exactly fair to judge based on these edited segments and interviews, but Cracker’s concentration on how she is being misperceived (rather than the damage she does) seems to suggest she’s got a bit more reflecting to do.

The performance itself is a lot more fun than all the lead up prepared me for. The breezy pop track quickly transitioned between teams and queens, keeping it moving even when the performances sagged. The good was good enough (and the bad speedily moved along).

After a glamorous “Love the Skin You’re In” runway, the judges send Cracker, Mayhem and Alexis to safety. There’s a lot to love about Jujubee’s performance and outfit, and the judges lavish praise onto her Full House jokes and elegant runway presentation. Blair St. Clair also hit the bullseye with a cheeky crush on Hannibal Lecter, but her pink latex runway — though sickening — didn’t quite meet the “skin” theme.

Neither comes close to unseating this week’s eventual winner Shea Couleé. In the performance, Shea is in another league, an all star among all stars. Her moves are crisp, her lyrics are clever and her skin lewk is a gorgeous African-inspired bodysuit that looks like it could be equally at-home in the pages of National Geographic and Vogue.

India, Ongina and Mariah all find themselves in the bottom for a similar reason: failing to stand out. None of them were total failures, but in this crew, just good is not good enough.

Of course, given the wrinkles in the format, performance is just part of the equation, as the queens jockey for position and alliances ahead of this week’s lipstick voting.

Ongina addresses the group at large to try to offer herself to go home instead of Mariah or India. By her logic, she lost faith in herself, and, as Cracker said, that means she doesn’t deserve to be here.

Cracker, whose Resting Stink Face is beyond control, sees exactly where this is heading and takes this opportunity to apologize for unnecessarily getting into Ongina’s head. However, the damage seems to be done, and Ongina’s easy surrender appears to turn off the rest of the girls.

Shea takes the stage to face off against this week’s lip sync assassin: ALYSSA EDWARDS. OK, so they’re not playing with these assassins! Not that I wasn’t happy to see recent winner Yvie Oddly, but Alyssa is one of Drag Race‘s most beloved alums and seeing a dream match-up of Alyssa v. Shea is an incredibly appealing proposition!

The resulting lip sync does not disappoint. Set to the Pointer Sisters’ “Neutron Dance” (R.I.P. Bonnie Pointer, who died earlier this week, but had left the group before they hit it big with successful singles in the ’80s), both queens brought it. Neither gal seems capable of a bad lip sync, but Shea seems to do more with the softer moment than Alyssa.

Ru agrees, awarding the win (and the $20,000 tip) to Shea. With great prizes, though, comes great responsibility. Shea reveals she picked Ongina to go home. (And Untucked confirmed the other gals unanimously voted Ongina as well.)

Was that the right call? Check out our rankings below, and share your thoughts in the comments!