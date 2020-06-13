Skincare CEO ‘Karen’ Calls Police on Man of Color for Stenciling ‘Black Lives Matter’ on His Own Home: WATCH

A San Francisco “Karen” was filmed calling the police on a man of color after she saw him stenciling “Black Lives Matter” on a neighborhood wall. Turns out that wall was part of the man’s own home.

Wrote Jaimetoons on Twitter: “A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. ‘Karen’ lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter”

In the video shared by Jaimetoons, the “Karen,” who was later identified as Lisa C. Alexander, the founder and CEO of Laface Skincare, and another man are seen questioning Jaimetoons about whether it’s his property, telling him that he’s free to express his opinion but that he can’t do what he’s doing.

“It’s private property,” insisted Alexander.

“But if I did live here and this was my property this would be absolutely fine,” Jaimetoons responded. “And you don’t know if I live here or if this is my property.”

“We actually do know,” Alexander snapped back. “We know the person who does.”

Watch the exchange:

A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP — Jaimetoons (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020

After Alexander was identified on social media, she deleted her Twitter account.

her name is Lisa C Alexander, founder and CEO of @LAFACESkinCare which she claims is a "socially responsible" brand. She deleted her twitter @lisacalexander1. pic.twitter.com/p7DjuF9t1L — Lacy (@tueslay) June 13, 2020

She was also dumped by the subscription beauty service Birchbox, which tweeted: “We condemn the actions of Lisa Alexander. We have not worked with LAFACE for several years & as a result of the CEO’s actions today have officially cut ties with them. We’ve removed their products from our website & will not be working with them in the future. #blacklivesmatter”

We condemn the actions of Lisa Alexander. We have not worked with LAFACE for several years & as a result of the CEO’s actions today have officially cut ties with them. We’ve removed their products from our website & will not be working with them in the future. #blacklivesmatter — Birchbox (@BirchboxUK) June 13, 2020

A note from the Birchbox Team regarding Lisa Alexander and LAFACE. pic.twitter.com/CZSpBQegeA — Birchbox (@birchbox) June 13, 2020