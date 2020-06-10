George Floyd and Police Officer Derek Chauvin Knew Each Other ‘Pretty Well’ and ‘Bumped Heads’ According to Former Co-Worker: WATCH

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and George Floyd, the unarmed black man he killed under his knee on May 25, knew each other “pretty well” at the nightclub where they both once worked, according to a co-worker, who spoke with CBS News.

Said the co-worker, David Pinney: “They bumped heads. It has a lot to do with Derek being extremely aggressive within the club with some of the patrons, which was an issue.”

Lawyers for Floyd’s family are calling for a first-degree murder charge for Chauvin, saying their personal relationship merits it.

CBS News reports: “Maya Santamaria, the owner of the now protest-torched club, … said she had been paying Chauvin, when he was off-duty, to sit in his squad car outside El Nuevo Rodeo for 17 years. She said Floyd worked as a security guard inside the club frequently in the last year. In particular, they both worked on Tuesday nights, when the club had a popular weekly dance competition.”

Santamaria told CBS News that Chauvin “was afraid and intimidated” by black people.