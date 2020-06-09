Nuking Hurricanes, Bonnie Pointer, Bon Appetit, Chris Cuomo’s Bum, Banksy, Erasure, Jessie Ware, Space Force: HOT LINKS

YOUR WORLD IN 2020, CONT. The House has introduced a bill to stop Trump from nuking hurricanes: ‘On June 1, Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Tex.) introduced the Climate Change and Hurricane Correlation and Strategy Act, a bill that explicitly prohibits the president, along with any other federal agency or official, from employing a nuclear bomb or other ‘strategic weapon’ with the goal of ‘altering weather patterns or addressing climate change.'”

RIP. Bonnie Pointer of The Pointer Sisters.

SPACE FORCE. Netflix secured the trademark before the U.S. military could: “On May 29, Netflix premiered its comedy series Space Force, from The Office showrunner Greg Daniels and star Steve Carell. The U.S. military has done nothing to stop the streamer’s satirical take, nor could it thanks to the First Amendment. But less noticed is how, around the globe, the streaming giant has outmaneuvered the U.S. government to secure trademark rights to “Space Force” in Europe, Australia, Mexico and elsewhere. “

TUCKER CARLSON. On Black Lives Matter: “This may be a lot of things, this moment we’re living through, but it is definitely not about black lives. And remember that when they come for you and at this rate, they will. Anyone who has ever been subjected to the rage of the mob knows the feeling. It’s like being swarmed by hornets. You cannot think clearly. And the temptation is to panic. But you can’t panic. You got to keep your head and tell the truth. Tell the truth. If you show weakness of any kind, they will crush you.”

TEXAS. Record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations recorded. “There are currently 1,935 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the state, topping the previous hospitalization record of 1,888 patients on May 5, according to new data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.”

ARIZONA. State health director tells hospitals to activate emergency plan: “In doing so, the hospitals are going to be preparing surge beds, cross-training staff, and possibly reducing or suspending elective surgeries to ‘ensure adequate bed capacity for both COVID and non-COVID admissions.’ The Saturday letter states the hospitals need to identify additional ICU and inpatient beds to meet the 50 percent additional bed increase.“

BON APPETIT. Editor-in-Chief Adam Rapoport resigns after claims that only white BA employees are compensated for making BA Test Kitchen videos and “brown face” photos surface.

STATEHOOD. DC to get statehood vote in House: “House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer on Wednesday stressed the need for a vote ‘this year’ on Norton’s statehood bill, citing President Donald Trump’s ‘threats to impose his dangerous and callous will’ on Washington. Norton’s measure would make most of the area comprising the District the 51st state.”

CAUGHT IN THE BUFF. Chris Cuomo got caught doing yoga in the nude, in the background of his wife’s Instagram Live broadcast.

JAPAN. Court rejects notion that same-sex couples are de facto marriages: “A Japanese district court on Thursday rejected a request by a man to overturn a prefectural commission’s decision deeming him ineligible for victims’ compensation as a surviving family member after his same-sex partner was murdered.”

ART SHOW OF THE DAY. Banksy (scroll top photo). “Reclusive British street artist Banksy published a new artwork online on Saturday which depicts the United States flag being set alight by a candle that forms part of a memorial to an anonymous, black, silhouetted figure.”

JEFFREY EPSTEIN. DOJ seeks interview with Prince Andrew as part of investigation: “The request, initiated by federal prosecutors in the Manhattan US Attorney’s office, is part of a mutual legal assistance treaty request — a form of cooperation between countries for assistance in the investigation or prosecution of criminal offenses — submitted to the UK’s Home Office, according to the source.”

GOFUNDME OF THE DAY. Save Aunt Charlie’s, the last queer bar in San Francisco’s Tenderloin. “Here’s a little Aunt Charlie’s history: the Lounge opened in 1987 near the corner of Turk & Taylor when the Tenderloin neighborhood was bustling with gay nightlife. Aunt Charlie’s is known for Sunday fundraisers and weekly drag and disco parties: Hot Boxxx Girls, Tubesteak Connection, and Angels (formerly High Fantasy and Chasers). In 2014, the block where Aunt Charlie’s is located was renamed to honor Vicki Marlane, a beloved performer and bar regular. Aunt Charlie’s remains an important intergenerational working class queer space that supports the neighborhood’s senior population. It is one of the few LGBTQ+ spaces open 365 days a year. Saving Aunt Charlie’s will ensure that our community will continue to have a place to safely gather.”

ISOLATION PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY. Jessie Ware “Save A Kiss”.

QUARANTINE QUESTION OF THE DAY. Are young guys really not doing it anymore?

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Erasure “Hey Now”.

REMIX OF THE DAY. Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me (Dutchican Soul “Mogue” Remix)

HOW TO LOBSTER OF THE DAY. Sarah Cooper.

TOGETHER TUESDAY. Khasan.