Joe Biden Clinches Democratic Nomination, Calls for ‘Equal Justice and Equal Opportunities’ for All Americans

Joe Biden clinched the Democratic nomination for president late Friday, earning 1,993 delegates, two more than the number required to secure it.

Politico reports: “Every major Democratic super PAC has already lined up behind Biden, as well. Several — including Priorities USA, which the Biden campaign has deemed the leading outside group — did so even before Sanders exited the race, declaring Biden the likely nominee at a time when he was running away with a string of contests that made his nomination look increasingly assured.”

Meanwhile, Republicans are worried that Trump building the final months of his campaign around economic recovery could backfire if coronavirus outbreaks flare up or if the economy takes longer than expected to come back.

Biden’s full statement:

“A little more than three months ago I stood on stage in South Carolina and told the American people that ours was a campaign for everyone who has been knocked down, counted out, and left behind. Those words take on an ever greater resonance today, at a time when so many Americans are hurting and have suffered so much loss. So many feel knocked down by the public health and economic crisis we are weathering. So many feel counted out and left behind by a society that has for too long viewed them as less than equal, their lives as less than precious.

“This is a difficult time in America’s history. And Donald Trump’s angry, divisive politics is no answer. The country is crying out for leadership. Leadership that can unite us. Leadership that can bring us together. We need an economy that works for everyone — now. We need jobs that bring dignity — now. We need equal justice — and equal opportunities — for every American now. We need a president who cares about helping us heal — now.

“It was an honor to compete alongside one of the most talented groups of candidates the Democratic party has ever fielded — and I am proud to say that we are going into this general election a united party. I am going to spend every day between now and November 3rd fighting to earn the votes of Americans all across this great country so that, together, we can win the battle for the soul of this nation, and make sure that as we rebuild our economy, everyone comes along.

“Today, I’m once again asking every American who feels knocked down, counted out, and left behind, to join our campaign. Because we aren’t just building the movement that will defeat Donald Trump, we are building the movement that will transform our nation. I truly believe that when we stand together, finally, as One America, we will rise stronger than before. This is the United States of America. There is nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”