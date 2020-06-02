Washington Archbishop Slams ‘Misuse and Manipulation’ of Saint John Paul II National Shrine for Trump Photo Op

Washington Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory slammed Donald Trump’s visit on Tuesday moments before the president arrived at the Saint John Paul II National Shrine for a photo op.

Pres. Trump visits Saint John Paul II National Shrine to lay a wreath in honor of the former Pope's 100th birthday. It comes amid criticism for the president's photo op at St. John's Church yesterday, which involved breaking up a peaceful demonstration. https://t.co/bxvKH8mVVi pic.twitter.com/3ChCQqtXlv — ABC News (@ABC) June 2, 2020

Said Gregory in a statement: “I find it baffling and reprehensible that any Catholic facility would allow itself to be so egregiously misused and manipulated in a fashion that violates our religious principles, which call us to defend the rights of all people even those with whom we might disagree. Saint Pope John Paul II was an ardent defender of the rights and dignity of human beings. His legacy bears vivid witness to that truth. He certainly would not condone the use of tear gas and other deterrents to silence, scatter or intimidate them for a photo opportunity in front of a place of worship and peace.”