Joe Biden’s Speech, Lea Michele, Richard Grenell, Tyler the Creator, Seth Rogen, Ricky Martin, Orville Peck: HOT LINKS

FREEDOM FUND – The Freedom Fund posts bail to secure the safety and liberty of LGBTQ people in jail and immigration detention. More great places to donate against police injustice here.

TRUMP’S BLINDING EGO. Joe Biden says we’re in battle for the soul of our nation in Philadelphia speech: I won’t traffic in fear and division. I won’t fan the flames of hate. I’ll seek to heal the racial wounds that have long plagued our country, not use them for political gain. I’ll do my job and I’ll take responsibility — I won’t blame others. … Is this what we want to pass on to our children and grandchildren — fear, anger, finger-pointing, rather than the pursuit of happiness? Incompetence and anxiety, self-absorption, selfishness? Or do we want to be the America we know we can be, the America we know in our hearts we could be and should be?”

READY WHEN BANNED. Trump campaign prepares smartphone app in case Twitter bans him. “Trump’s campaign has been building an alternative channel for him for months, a smartphone app that aims to become a one-stop news, information and entertainment platform for his supporters, in part because of concerns that the president would lose access to the Twitter platform, said his campaign manager, Brad Parscale.”

RICHARD GRENELL. Gay U.S. ambassador to Germany steps down: “Robin Quinville, deputy chief of mission at the embassy, will take over as Charge d’Affaires until a new ambassador is confirmed but the spokesman said any questions on Grenell’s successor should be directed to the White House.”

4 IN 10. 40 percent of Republicans said they would be unlikely to take coronavirus vaccine: “Overall, 27% of adults in an ABC News/Washington Post poll say they definitely (15%) or probably (12%) would not get the vaccine. Among them, half say they don’t trust vaccines in general, while nearly a quarter don’t think it’s needed in this case.”

BILL BARR. U.S. attorney general personally ordered Lafayette Park to be cleared of protesters ahead of Trump photo op.

NEW YORK. Attorney General Letitia James threatens to sue if U.S. troops are deployed against protesters: “The President of the United States is not a dictator, and President Trump does not and will not dominate New York state,” Attorney General James said. “In fact, the president does not have the right to unilaterally deploy U.S. military across American states. We respect and will guard the right to peaceful protest, and my office will review any federal action with an eye toward protecting our state’s rights. Rest assured: We will not hesitate to go to court to protect our constitutional rights during this time and well into the future.”

DOESN’T GET IT. “The President had to be explained to repeatedly over the weekend these protests were actually not just about him.”

GOOD-BYE WACHA. Andy Cohen rehomed his dog after 7 years due to aggression towards his son Benjamin.

FEEL FREE TO UNFOLLOW. Seth Rogen has no tolerance for ‘All Lives Matter’ commentary.

RIDING TOGETHER. Frank Ocean and Tyler The Creator were spotted taking a bike ride.

SH*T IN MY WIG. Glee actress Samantha Ware has some words for Lea Michele.

ADELE. On George Floyd.

THE DEVIANT’S WAR. New book on Frank Kameny, The Homosexual vs. the United States of America: “Identity-based movements don’t just emerge out of thin air; people typically organize around an identity because the state and society have insisted that the identity disqualifies them from full legal and cultural citizenship. By the end of Kameny’s ordeal, he was jobless and barely eating or paying his rent. But headstrong as ever, he took on a new mission: to end the government policy that had turned his life upside down.”

MATT GAETZ. Twitter places warning on Trump sycophant congressman’s tweet, for glorifying violence.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Ricky Martin and Farruko “Tiburones”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY 2. Orville Peck “No Glory In The West”.

FLORAL TUESDAY. Cody by Issa Tall.