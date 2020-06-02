‘Just For Fans’ Dumps Adult Performer Billy Santoro for Urging Police to Shoot Black Looters

The adult social platform JustForFans.com dumped performer Billy Santoro’s account on Monday night after a Facebook post encouraging police to shoot black looters.

Wrote Santoro: “Lol. America! Lol you let your blacks loot as a way of protest. Wake the fuck up. Shoot first.”

Tweeted JustForFans after hearing about it: “And here we had a good day so I put my phone away to actually take a night off. And then I checked the phone to see all the messages. His account is gone. Policing is a slippery slope and we won’t be puppets to cancel culture. This was not debatable though. It was vile. BLM.”

JFF also said earlier on Monday that it was adding Black Lives Matter to its charitable giving list.

JFF also said earlier on Monday that it was adding Black Lives Matter to its charitable giving list.





Santoro is facing backlash from other performers such as Austin Wolff, who recorded a video with a few of his thoughts.