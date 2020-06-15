Trump 2020 Rally Turns into Anti-LGBTQ Hatefest Targeting Black Lives Matter: ‘They Champion Homosexuality, Gender Confusion!’ — WATCH

A Trump rally along Northwest 154th Street in the Miami suburb of Miami Lakes turned hateful on Sunday, as organizers turned their wrath toward Black Lives Matter and the LGBTQ community. The rally was held in the same area a Black Lives Matter rally, which angered conservative residents, was held in the same area.

Participants wore Trump 2020 t-shirts, MAGA hats, and carried Trump/Pence signs, according to videos shot by Miami herald reporter Aaron Leibowitz, who was harassed by some of the protesters.

At one point, organizer Maria Martinez grabbed a megaphone and launched into a homophobic tirade targeting Black Lives Matter and the LGBTQ community: “Black Lives Matter wants to dismantle the Biblical definition of family. Black Lives Matter, they champion the celebration of homosexuality! Black Lives Matter touts gender confusion. And let’s be clear there’s only two genders, and that is female and male. God created them both.

Rally organizer Maria Martinez addressed the protests over George Floyd’s death. She condemned the officers in Floyd’s case, but said that if you “stay out of trouble” and “don’t resist” you’ll be okay. She also decried the BLM movement’s support of LGBTQ people. pic.twitter.com/elw2eancgd — Aaron Leibowitz (@aaron_leib) June 14, 2020

Martinez’s talking points echoed those of Niger Innis, the National Spokesperson for the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) and executive director of Tea Party Forward, who told FOX News host Laura Ingraham last week that Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization using African-Americans as a shield to push the LGBT agenda and destroy “traditional” families.

When a couple showed up with a “Black Voices Matter” sign the crowd around them grew angry, and the couple was escorted away by police.

Tense few minutes here as a couple showed up with a “Black Voices Matter” sign and moved to the front of the group. Many crowded around them, screaming and chanting “comunistas.” Police led them away across the street, no one was hurt. pic.twitter.com/86Jm5Cvowq — Aaron Leibowitz (@aaron_leib) June 14, 2020

The group has grown to about 50-75. pic.twitter.com/40cnHDvPQU — Aaron Leibowitz (@aaron_leib) June 14, 2020

This woman just tried to take a picture of my license plate and called me some obscenities. She said she’s a Miami Lakes police officer but declined to give her name. pic.twitter.com/TOvgyrJyFO — Aaron Leibowitz (@aaron_leib) June 14, 2020

A report from the Miami Herald: