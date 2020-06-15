‘Don’t Make Me Come Down There’ — Cuomo Issues Threat Over Videos of Manhattan Streets Packed with Partiers, 25,000 COVID Violation Complaints: WATCH

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo threatened to revoke liquor licenses and shut down crowded areas such as Manhattan and the Hamptons after videos of bars and restaurants packed with people flooded social media.

“Don’t make me come down there…,” Cuomo threatened on Friday night in reaction to a video of crowds on St. Marks’ Place in NYC’s East Village, one week after the city, once the COVID-19 outbreak’s national epicenter, reopened amid the pandemic.

Similar videos, like the one shot in the Hell’s Kitchen gayborhood last week, revealed that people were flouting social distancing and mask rules all over the city.

The bars on 9th Avenue are mostly quiet still except for this one across from my apartment. It has had crowds packed onto the sidewalk in front of it every night for the last 10 days or so. No masks, no distancing, etc. pic.twitter.com/I2pTd2zEzl June 14, 2020

Tweeted Cuomo: “We have received 25,000 complaints of reopening violations. Bars or restaurants that violate the law can lose their liquor license. People with open containers in the street can be fined. Police & protesters not wearing masks can be fined. Local gov’t must enforce the law. The violation complaints are predominantly from Manhattan & the Hamptons. Lots of violations of social distancing, parties in the street, restaurants and bars ignoring laws. Enforce the law or there will be state action.”

The violation complaints are predominantly from Manhattan & the Hamptons. Lots of violations of social distancing, parties in the street, restaurants and bars ignoring laws.



Enforce the law or there will be state action. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 14, 2020

WABC reports on the crowds: