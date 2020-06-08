New 2020 General Election Poll Shows Biden Leading Trump by 14 Points Nationally

A new CNN general election poll shows Joe Biden leading Donald Trump by 14 points (55 percent to 41 percent) amid broad disapproval of Trump’s response to Black Lives Matter protests.

CNN reports: “The 41% who say they back the President is the lowest in CNN’s tracking on this question back to April 2019, and Biden’s 55% support is his highest mark yet. … The poll finds the public broadly disapproves of Trump’s handling of race relations (63% disapprove), and 65% say the President’s response to recent protests has been more harmful than helpful. … A broad majority of Americans say the peaceful protests happening all across the country after police violence against African Americans are justified (84% say so), and roughly a quarter (27%) say violent protests in response to police harming or killing African Americans are justified. Both figures are higher than they were when similar protests rose in the fall of 2016. Then, 67% saw peaceful protests as justified while 14% felt violent protests were.”

And, predictably, desperate Cheeto has weighed in: