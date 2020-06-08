Seattle Man Shot Protecting Protesters from Driver Who Plowed His Car into ‘Black Lives Matter’ March: WATCH

A Seattle man named Daniel was shot on Sunday night by a man who attempted to plow his car through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.
The Seattle Times reports: “The shooting apparently happened while the gunman was still in the car. Dressed in blue jeans, a black sweatshirt and a black baseball cap, he then got out of his car, gun in hand, and made his way through demonstrators toward a line of police before he was taken into custody. … The man who was shot appeared to be hit as he reached into the driver’s window. He fell away backward as the driver exited the car. … The shooting victim was tended to first by protesters — one applied a tourniquet to the man’s arm, a social media video showed — and then by volunteer medics who walked him to an ambulance.”
KUOW reports: “The driver, who appeared to be in his 30s, and wearing a black hoodie with an American flag on the back. He got out of the car brandishing a weapon. Witnesses believed it was a Taser gun, which stuns people with electric nodes, but Seattle police said on Twitter that it was a gun. The driver is now in custody, according to Seattle Police. The gun has been recovered.”
KIRO TV’s report on the incident: