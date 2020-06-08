Seattle Man Shot Protecting Protesters from Driver Who Plowed His Car into ‘Black Lives Matter’ March: WATCH

A Seattle man named Daniel was shot on Sunday night by a man who attempted to plow his car through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The Seattle Times reports: “The shooting apparently happened while the gunman was still in the car. Dressed in blue jeans, a black sweatshirt and a black baseball cap, he then got out of his car, gun in hand, and made his way through demonstrators toward a line of police before he was taken into custody. … The man who was shot appeared to be hit as he reached into the driver’s window. He fell away backward as the driver exited the car. … The shooting victim was tended to first by protesters — one applied a tourniquet to the man’s arm, a social media video showed — and then by volunteer medics who walked him to an ambulance.”

KUOW reports: “The driver, who appeared to be in his 30s, and wearing a black hoodie with an American flag on the back. He got out of the car brandishing a weapon. Witnesses believed it was a Taser gun, which stuns people with electric nodes, but Seattle police said on Twitter that it was a gun. The driver is now in custody, according to Seattle Police. The gun has been recovered.”

Story unclear at the moment but young man shot on 11th and Pine. Daniel, 26, wanted to tell his story. With the help of other medics I got a tourniquet on his arm. Street medics were on the spot with gauze and pressure. He walked off the scene. pic.twitter.com/g9Ism58YkF — Alex Garland (@AGarlandPhoto) June 8, 2020

My friend Braden took this video of Daniel, a man who was shot protecting others from a man who drove his car into a group protestors in Seattle and had a gun. He’s a hero. Let’s get #justiceforDaniel. #BLM #SEATTLEshooting pic.twitter.com/dACzD4jfRW June 8, 2020

Police say shooter is in custody and gun has been recovered. People moved his car from crowd at 11/Pine. @KIRO7Seattle #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/QuFRBWmtFy — Michael Spears (@MichaelKIRO7) June 8, 2020

KIRO TV’s report on the incident: