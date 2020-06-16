Right-Wing Civilian Militia Defending Statue of Despotic Conquistador Shoot Protester in Albuquerque: VIDEO

A protester was shot on Monday night in Albuquerque, New Mexico after an armed, right-wing civilian militia called the New Mexico Civil Guard showed up to protect a statue of despotic conquistador Juan de Oñate that protesters were trying to remove.

We’re at a protest near Tiguex Park. (See info last pic) everything seemed to be peaceful until members of the New Mexico Civil Guard came out armed and spoke with protestors. pic.twitter.com/rVP6WcST0f — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) June 15, 2020

KOB reports: “Moments before protesters were about to remove the statue with a chain, a struggle broke out among the crowd. Video footage shows the protesters directing their attention toward a man brandishing a gun. ‘Get his license plate,’ screamed one protester in the video. ‘Follow him.’ A group of protesters pulled the subject to the ground. After a few seconds of struggle, the subject shot his gun four times. Police officers in riot gear arrived shortly afterwards.”

At the end you can hear 4 gunshots. @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/PzhTPQsnP6 — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) June 16, 2020

fuck the New Mexico Civil Guard. I saw a man bleeding out on the ground moments after militia members mocked us and laughed in our faces with guns the size of my torso. need I remind you, APD HAS PREVIOUSLY DEPUTIZED THESE GROUPS. know your enemy. pic.twitter.com/GxBiCUAc8r June 16, 2020

One man was shot, according to the NYT: “As dozens of people gathered around a statue of Oñate, New Mexico’s 16th-century colonial governor, shouting matches erupted over proposals to take it down and a man was shot, prompting police officers in riot gear to rush in. The man, who was not identified, was taken away in an ambulance, and the police took into custody several members of a right-wing militia who were dressed in camouflage and carrying military-style rifles. It was not clear whether any of them had fired the shot; witnesses said the gunman was a white man in a blue shirt.”

The victim was reported to be in critical but stable condition later Monday night.

People upset police aren’t interviewing protestors about man who was shot. Police still holding the line. pic.twitter.com/N8Y6M8EKgq — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) June 16, 2020

The clearest video yet of the shooter (blue shirt) violently throwing a young woman to the ground prior to the shooting.



This is Simple Battery *at least*. Witnesses were within their rights to detain him. pic.twitter.com/WPtn6qxrly — Chad Loder (@chadloder) June 16, 2020

Very tense scene in Albuquerque right now. Shots fired, a guy on the ground. Militia members still w/ rifles pic.twitter.com/IYhBr9egFB — Simon Romero (@viaSimonRomero) June 16, 2020

Tear gas. Very loud Flash bang. Non lethal projectiles in a matter of seconds. pic.twitter.com/d5hgKwEZjS — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) June 16, 2020

Militia member being taken into custody by ABQ police. Officers in riot gear detained others in the same group as well pic.twitter.com/hAYZuAJSpT — Simon Romero (@viaSimonRomero) June 16, 2020

A New Mexico Civil Guard militia member shot a protester and ABQ police responded by arresting the shooter without incident and firing flash bangs and tear gas at protesters…very cool and normal😐😐😐 #NewMexicoCivilGuard pic.twitter.com/76RNThSlBy — Andrew Anderson (@Andrews75217456) June 16, 2020

I count 6 members of the NM Civil Guard detained pic.twitter.com/VrdkPQvveW — Shaun Griswold (@shaun505) June 16, 2020

The man wounded at the Albuquerque protest being taken to ambulance. Militia members taken into custody. Police attempting to clear the area. Still very tense pic.twitter.com/IcQQp2SgvL — Simon Romero (@viaSimonRomero) June 16, 2020

Message from APD Chief Michael Geier: “We are receiving reports about vigilante groups possibly instigating this violence. If this is true will be holding them accountable to the fullest extent of the law, including federal hate group designation and prosecution.” — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) June 16, 2020

Mayor Tim Keller released a statement:

“The shooting tonight was a tragic, outrageous and unacceptable act of violence and it has no place in our city. Our diverse community will not be deterred by acts meant to divide or silence us. Our hearts go out the victim, his family and witnesses whose lives were needlessly threatened tonight. This sculpture has now become an urgent matter of public safety. In order to contain the public safety risk, the City will be removing the statue until the appropriate civic institutions can determine next steps.”

As did Michelle Grisham, the state’s governor:

“Although we are still learning more about the situation, I am horrified and disgusted beyond words by the reports of violence at a protest Monday night in Albuquerque. The heavily armed individuals who flaunted themselves at the protest, calling themselves a “civil guard,” were there for one reason: To menace protesters, to present an unsanctioned show of unregulated force. To menace the people of New Mexico with weaponry – with an implicit threat of violence – is on its face unacceptable; that violence did indeed occur is unspeakable.

“I am monitoring the situation; my administration is in touch with local officials; the individual who was injured is in my prayers, and I am thinking of their family and friends.

“Let me clear: There is absolutely no space in New Mexico for any violent would-be ‘militia’ seeking to terrorize New Mexicans; and there is no space for violence of any kind on our streets and in our communities, or for any sort of escalation of reckless, violent rhetoric, no matter who strikes first. The instigators this evening will be rooted out, they will be investigated, and they will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

