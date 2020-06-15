Trump Reacts to SCOTUS Ruling on LGBTQ Rights: ‘We Live With Their Decision. Very Powerful’ — WATCH

Donald Trump on Monday afternoon reacted to the landmark U.S. Supreme Court 6-3 ruling that LGBTQ people are protected under federal employment discrimination laws in cases involving whether someone can be fired from their job for being gay or transgender.

Trump reacts to SCOTUS' LGBTQ ruling pic.twitter.com/leDEIwCUVm — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) June 15, 2020

Said Trump to reporters: “I’ve read the decision, and some people were surprised. But they’ve ruled and we live with their decision. That’s what it’s all about. We live with the decision of the Supreme Court. Very powerful. Very powerful decision actually. But they have so ruled.”