NFL Player’s Encounter with White Elderly Woman Goes Viral: ‘I Just Want You to Know You Matter to Me’ — WATCH

A tweet by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones has gone viral amid nationwide ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests sparked by the murder of unarmed black man George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer.

Wrote Jones: “i was just at a local home goods store w/ my cousin getting furniture for my place when an elderly white woman approached me at the check out counter. she looked at me w/ tears in her eyes… & then said ‘i’m from Minneapolis & I just want you to know you matter to me.’ i hesistated to hug her bc she was wearing a mask from practicing social distancing, but i asked if she wanted a hug and she folded into my arms. she cried while she told me how important it is to spread love. i didn’t get her name but I’m grateful for the encounter. beautiful hearts still exist. be the example. be the light. love others.”

i was just at a local home goods store w/ my cousin getting furniture for my place when an elderly white woman approached me at the check out counter. she looked at me w/ tears in her eyes… & then said “i’m from Minneapolis & I just want you to know “you matter to me.” May 30, 2020

beautiful hearts still exist. be the example. be the light. love others. — zay (@zayjones11) May 30, 2020

Jones spoke about the encounter with GMA (at 1:30).