‘Officer Karen’ Has Mental Breakdown About Her McDonald’s Egg McMuffin Order: WATCH

“Officer Karen” and “McMuffin” trended on social media Wednesday after a video of a police officer having a breakdown over her McDonald’s Egg McMuffin order went viral.

In the clip, the woman, dubbed “Officer Karen” by Twitter because of her apparent inability to put things into perspective, launches into a dashcam diatribe because she is inconvenienced and has apparently been experiencing difficult days as a police officer. Based on the location she provides in the clip, ‘Officer Karen’ appears to be from Richmond Hill, Georgia.

It’s the second clip from an Atlanta fast food drive-thru video to go viral this week. The first? Rayshard Brooks was shot to death in the back by police officers for falling asleep in one.

So, the internet is talking about putting things in perspective.

Says Officer Karen, holding back tears: “I said ‘don’t bother with the food because right now I’m too nervous to take it.’ It doesn’t matter how many hours I’ve been up. It doesn’t matter what I’ve done for anyone. Right now I’m too nervous to take a meal from McDonald’s because I can’t see it being made. I don’t know what’s going on with people nowadays, but please, just give us a break. Please just give us a break. I don’t know how much more I can take. I have been in this for 15 years and I have never ever had such anxiety about waiting for McDonald’s drive-thru food. So please just have a heart and if you see an officer just tell them ‘thank you.’ Because I don’t hear ‘thank you’ enough anymore.”

McMuffin is trending because this woman had a full meltdown about having to wait for her order.



Officers collapsing into self-pity because they’re mildly inconvenienced… while a whole lot of Americans fear for their lives when they see them coming.



pic.twitter.com/u9pguLWYFE — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 17, 2020

And people have thoughts:

Officer Karen's story about waiting for her McDonalds Egg McMuffin is way worse than the guy who was killed for sleeping on line at the Wendy's drive-thru. Yeah, it isn't. Get a grip lady. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 17, 2020

No, she is having a meltdown because something in life that has arisen out of terrible harms to others is now causing her some inconvenience and concern as a white person. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 17, 2020

Officer Karen calling for backup after having a mental breakdown for not receiving her breakfast meal 😂🥴 pic.twitter.com/WnyJmGIHoX — Yikes its Mike (@yikesitsmikey) June 17, 2020

Officer Karen is not mentally stable enough to be a cop.



Period. — Poopoopeepee (@NotABotHeh) June 17, 2020

Fucking officer Karen crying over a mcmuffin and saying "I don't hear thank you enough anymore." White entitlement is never self aware. So sad. #OfficerKaren — Gæo (@WalrusMaximus) June 17, 2020

Holy tap dancing shit balls.



White privilege is being able to get McMuffin trending on Twitter because you had a meltdown because McDonalds got your order wrong.



I hate to break this to you, Officer Karen, but getting shit wrong is their specialty. It happens to all of us. https://t.co/RYlGgwROwG — Mike Timko-Lantern 🎃 (@Oh_TheHorror) June 17, 2020

This is the funniest thing on Twitter today. By far. If it helps the mental defectives who share in Officer Karen‘s pain, black folks have been waiting for their order for 100s of years and they get murdered instead of denied a McMuffin. Pound sand, fool. — Dickie Spaulding (@DickSpaulding) June 17, 2020