‘Officer Karen’ Has Mental Breakdown About Her McDonald’s Egg McMuffin Order: WATCH

“Officer Karen” and “McMuffin” trended on social media Wednesday after a video of a police officer having a breakdown over her McDonald’s Egg McMuffin order went viral.
In the clip, the woman, dubbed “Officer Karen” by Twitter because of her apparent inability to put things into perspective, launches into a dashcam diatribe because she is inconvenienced and has apparently been experiencing difficult days as a police officer. Based on the location she provides in the clip, ‘Officer Karen’ appears to be from Richmond Hill, Georgia.
It’s the second clip from an Atlanta fast food drive-thru video to go viral this week. The first? Rayshard Brooks was shot to death in the back by police officers for falling asleep in one.
So, the internet is talking about putting things in perspective.
Says Officer Karen, holding back tears: “I said ‘don’t bother with the food because right now I’m too nervous to take it.’ It doesn’t matter how many hours I’ve been up. It doesn’t matter what I’ve done for anyone. Right now I’m too nervous to take a meal from McDonald’s because I can’t see it being made. I don’t know what’s going on with people nowadays, but please, just give us a break. Please just give us a break. I don’t know how much more I can take. I have been in this for 15 years and I have never ever had such anxiety about waiting for McDonald’s drive-thru food. So please just have a heart and if you see an officer just tell them ‘thank you.’ Because I don’t hear ‘thank you’ enough anymore.”
And people have thoughts: