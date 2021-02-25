Unhinged Mall ‘Karens’ Harass Mother and Daughter: ‘Kamala Harris is a Man!’ — WATCH

A pair of women, one of whom was wearing a “Roger Stone Did Nothing Wrong” t-shirt, were filmed harassing a mother and daughter in a mall parking lot in Orlando, Florida in a video posted to social media.

Snapped one of the women, after being asked by the person filming her to get out of the way of her car: “Kamala Harris is a man. Are you a BLM or an Antifa? Do you burn down buildings and kill children?”

When told she was going to be internet-famous, the “Karen” threw her arms in the air and yelled, “Dox me! Dox me!”

When told the cops were going to be called, “Karen” replied, “I dare you. I f**king dare you.”