Unhinged Mall ‘Karens’ Harass Mother and Daughter: ‘Kamala Harris is a Man!’ — WATCH

A pair of women, one of whom was wearing a “Roger Stone Did Nothing Wrong” t-shirt, were filmed harassing a mother and daughter in a mall parking lot in Orlando, Florida in a video posted to social media.
Snapped one of the women, after being asked by the person filming her to get out of the way of her car: “Kamala Harris is a man. Are you a BLM or an Antifa? Do you burn down buildings and kill children?”
When told she was going to be internet-famous, the “Karen” threw her arms in the air and yelled, “Dox me! Dox me!”
When told the cops were going to be called, “Karen” replied, “I dare you. I f**king dare you.”
Get Towleroad Headlines Daily.
News daily from one of the most trusted, independent, lgbtq owned and operated media outlets. Covering news, entertainment, science, media, art and more for almost 17 years.