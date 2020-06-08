Pecan Resist, Biden’s VP Pick, Nickelodeon, Ladybugs, Obamas Speak to Grads, ‘Pose’, Terry Crews, Jeffrey Epstein, Michael B. Jordan: HOT LINKS

OUT FOR BIDEN. Biden campaign to launch outreach effort to LGBTQ voters in battleground states: “Because of the coronavirus pandemic, LGBTQ issue outreach is expected to continue to be virtual until it’s deemed safe to resume campaigning in person. Virtual discussions are expected to be held on issues of health, race and sports, related to the LGBTQ community. “Tool kits” will be distributed with voter registration information and best messages to others to become equality voters. Biden’s growing list of celebrity endorsers will amplify the importance of LGBTQ issues, too.”

VP PICK. Longshots Val Demings and Keisha Lance Bottoms rise amid Black Lives Matter protests.

PECAN RESIST. Ben & Jerry’s launches new flavor. “Alongside all those nutty chunks, this pint packs a powerful message under its lid: together, we can build a more just and equitable tomorrow. We can peacefully resist the Trump administration’s regressive and discriminatory policies and build a future that values inclusivity, equality, and justice for people of color, women, the LGBTQ community, refugees, and immigrants. Pecan Resist supports four organizations that are working on the front lines of the peaceful resistance, building a world that supports their values.”

I HAVE BENEFITED OFF OF BLACK CULTURE. Justin Bieber says he’ll use his platform differently going forward.

BLACK SUPREMACY. Terry Crews thrashed after tweet warning of black supremacy.

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth.



Like it or not, we are all in this together. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020

PLEA FOR HELP FROM TRUMP. Tiger King‘s Joe Exotic says he’ll be dead in two to three months…

MARTA KAUFFMAN. Creator of Friends tears up confessing that she was part of the problem and didn’t do enough for diversity.

POSE. How Season 3 will look different because of COVID restrictions: “Things like kissing — we will likely forgo those moments. The place on our show where the biggest impact will be felt will be the ball scenes: Those scenes have 125 to 150 background actors. That’s tricky, because that’s such an important and critical part of our show and the narrative. We’re just, only now, having conversations of ‘Is there a world where we forgo these things?’”

TEXAS. A man threatened Black Lives Matter protesters with a chain saw.

This mane drove up in his truck and came at us during our march to city hall in McAllen, TX. He threatened us with a chainsaw and told us to “stop caring about those n*ggers”. His name appears to be Daniel Peña.#WeWillNotBeSilenced #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/aOLvQ77Ahg — 🦌🔪Oakydeer🔪🦌 (🔥PROUD ANTIFACIST🔥) (@OakyDeer) June 5, 2020

POLICE REFORM. Democrats reveal new bill to reform policing: “The Democratic legislation would make sweeping changes designed both to deter police use of force and hold officers more accountable for abuses. … The Democratic plan did not meet many activists’ demands to slash — or entirely cut — police funding. Bass said the bill “does not provide any new money for policing.” It does offer funds for two components: the requirement to track and report use of force and the investigations by state attorneys general, according to NBC News.”

FILTHY RICH. Judge in Jeffrey Epstein grand jury case has ties to three politicians with stake in outcome: “Krista Marx, the Palm Beach chief judge who also heads a panel that polices judicial conduct, has potential conflicts of interest involving three prominent players embroiled in the Epstein sex-trafficking saga: State Attorney Dave Aronberg, who has been sued by the Palm Beach Post to release the grand jury records; Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, whose department’s favored treatment of Epstein while he was in the Palm Beach County jail is part of an ongoing state criminal investigation; and ex-State Attorney Barry Krischer, part of the same investigation in connection with his decision not to prosecute Epstein on child-sex charges.”

COMMIT TO BLACK HIRING. Michael B. Jordan makes impassioned speech at Black Lives Matter march. “You committed to a 50/50 gender parity in 2020, where is the challenge to commit to black hiring? Black content lead by black executives, black consultants. Are you policing our storytelling as well? Let us bring our darkness to the light.”

I CAN’T BREATHE. Washington D.C.’s Major League Soccer (MLS) team D.C. United unveils support for protests.

NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE. Madonna attends Black Lives Matter protest on crutches.

HOZIER. On systemic racism.

THE RIGHT CHANNEL. Nickelodeon announces large donation to Black Lives Matter movement: We’re committed to amplifying the voices of Black communities, we condemn system racism, and we honor George Floyd and other victims of racial injustice.”

Conversation is important, but ongoing and meaningful action is critical. We remain committed to doing more and to doing better. pic.twitter.com/fy3siKffQV — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 6, 2020

COMMENCEMENT SPEECHES OF THE DAY. Barack and Michelle Obama.

STEPS. The latest anti-Trump ad from the GOP-led Lincoln Project. “159 years ago Abraham Lincoln asked, ‘Will you risk the commission of so fearful a mistake?’ Today, we hope our elected leaders will listen.”

BATWOMAN. Showrunner explains why they’re changing leads, not recasting after departure of Ruby Rose: “To be honest with you, I did consider the ‘soap opera version’ [of recasting] for a hot minute, because selfishly we already had a couple episodes written, and transition-wise it would be seamless. Upon further reflection — and Greg helped me make this call, he is way smarter than me about this sort of stuff — he said, you know, we should just reboot the character in terms of reboot Batwoman as a different character, and also respect everything that Ruby put into the Kate Kane character. And I just think it helps the audience a little bit too, that we are not asking them to not address the elephant in the room.”

STRICTLY COME DANCING. Jessie J and Gillian Anderson could be the first same-sex couple to compete on the UK’s version of Dancing with the Stars.

