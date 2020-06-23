Proud Racist Tells ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protesters: ‘I Will Teach My Grandkids to Hate You All’ — WATCH

Black Lives Matter protesters and Confederate flag-donning counter-protesters faced off in Branson, Missouri this week, outside Dixie Outfitters because of the store owner’s affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan.

The Springfield News-Leader reports: “More than 65 were there to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement and to protest the store. Nearly 50 people came to support the store and the Confederate flag. … The Black Lives Matter demonstrators chanted and used a megaphone to talk about racism in America. The anti-demonstrators in the store’s parking lot used a loudspeaker to play Southern-themed music like ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ and ‘Song of the South.'”

In a video which has been viewed more than 7 million times, one racist was filmed yelling, “I will teach my grandkids to hate you all! I will teach them to hate all you people.”

“Suck on this,” she added, holding up the Confederate flag and holding her fist high. “KKK belief.”