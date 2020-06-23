Baltimore Restaurant Denies Entry to Black Family’s Kid Over ‘Dress Code’ as White Kid Wearing Same Thing Finishes Meal: WATCH

Baltimore’s Ouzo Bay restaurant apologized on Monday and suspended and employee after a viral video showed a black family’s child being denied entry to the eatery because of its “dress code” while a white family’s child wearing the same thing finished their meal.

He had no answer for her. Dress codes only apply to us. pic.twitter.com/QaZyLqX1eY — PICKMEIKA (@smdftbAGAIN) June 23, 2020

Atlas Restaurant Group, which owns Ouzo Bay, apologized after the video went viral and said it is changing its “dress code” policy so that kids ages 12 and under are not subject to it. It also said the manager in the video has been placed on indefinite leave.

The Baltimore Sun reports: “This is not the first time Atlas has come under fire for its dress code. Last September, Choptank in Fells Point banned ‘baggy clothing, sunglasses after dark and bandannas.’ The restaurant then modified the dress code but defended themselves, calling the criticism “unfortunate.”“