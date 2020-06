Randy Rainbow’s here to lighten a dark week of news with some advice for the Trumps and Karens of the world amid the COVID-19 surge threatening half the nation: Cover Your Freakin’ Face.

If you know Bye Bye Birdie‘s “Put On A Happy Face” you’ve got the tune.

“Maybe if we can’t see your mouth you won’t say stupid sh*t,” Rainbow tells Trump in this version, or perhaps, “Girl, just put a paper bag over that thing.”