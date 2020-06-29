Chief Justice John Roberts Sides with Liberals in 5-4 SCOTUS Ruling Blocking Law That Would Have Closed Louisiana Abortion Clinics

SCOTUS has dealt another blow to the Trump administration and conservatives, ruling 5-4 against a Louisiana abortion law, with Chief Justice John Roberts siding with liberals.

CBS News reports: “The decision — with Chief Justice John Roberts concurring with the court’s four-member liberal minority — is the court’s first major abortion rights decision since two Trump appointees took the bench, delivering a major win to abortion rights supporters who’ve been concerned about the court’s new ideological makeup and how that would impact the future of abortion access. Thursday’s 138-page decision, written by Justice Stephen Breyer, found Louisiana’s restriction — which requires doctors who provide abortions to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital — violated precedent set in the 2016 Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt ruling, a case that dealt with a nearly identical regulation in Texas.”